January 20, 2021

Klobuchar: Democracy cannot be taken for granted

By Associated Press

Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar took center stage Wednesday at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and used her introductory address to remind Americans that democracy cannot be taken for granted.

Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar recalled the insurrection that had happened at the U.S. Capitol two weeks before.

“It awakened us to our responsibility as Americans. This is the day when our democracy picks itself up, brushes off the dust and does what America always does — goes forward as a nation under God, indivisible with liberty for all.”

Klobuchar is the ranking Democrat and incoming chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee. She was the lead Senate Democrat on the congressional planning committee for the inauguration.

“It falls on all of us, not just the two leaders we are inaugurating today to take up the torch of our democracy, not as a weapon of political arson, but as an instrument for good.”

She introduced the Supreme Court justices who delivered the oaths of office and then introduced Biden before his address.

Despite the security concerns Klobuchar said she is glad the inauguration took place at the Capito.

The symbolism is important, Klobuchar said. “We will not back down.”

Most of Minnesota’s 10-member congressional delegation planned to attend the ceremony. Rep. Betty McCollum will be watching from home in St. Paul.

