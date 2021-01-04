expand
January 4, 2021

Jeffrey Bangert

By Submitted

Published 5:16 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

Jeffrey L. Bangert, Sacramento California, passed away suddenly at this home on October 12, 2020 due to complications of diabetes.

Jeffrey Bangert

He was born to Loren and Patricia Bangert on July 13, 1962 at Naeve Hospital, Albert Lea. He grew up in the Glenville area. He was 58 years old.

Jeffrey joined the Army and took his basic training at Fort Sill, OK,. He spent his tour of duty in Germany. After his discharge, he made his home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, later moving to Sacramento, California.

Jeff had a tender heart and his faith and family were very important to him. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed working in his garage, he was very creative, but anything mechanical was most appealing. Riding his “Harley Davidson” motorcycle that he built, caring for his dogs and taking them for long walks when he was able were some of his favorite times.

Blessed be his memory.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Jamie Bangert; step-daughter, Mandy (Alex) VanStraten; step-grandchildren, Harlynn, Madisyn and Leonidas VanStraten, Sacramento, CA; mother, Patricia (Roger) Bekaert, Albert Lea; sisters, Pamela Karge, Owatonna, Sharon (Phalen) O’Byrne, Albert Lea and Kristin (Ryan) Green, Albert Lea; nephews, Bradley (Jessica) Karge, Owatonna, Matthew Karge, Owatonna, Michael O’Byrne, Joshua (Jade) O’Byrne, Albert Lea, Ethan Green and Tanner Green, Albert Lea; great-nieces, Meghan Karge, Owatonna and Ava O’Byrne, Albert Lea; great-nephews, Graham Karge, Owatonna and Otto O’Byrne, Albert Lea; aunt, Lorraine Kruckeberg, Mankato; uncle John (Ginny) Light, Albert Lea; many cousins and friends; and step-mother Diane Bangert (Nerstrand).

He is preceded in death by his father, Loren Bangert, formerly of Glenville; grandparents, Arnold and Wilma Bangert and Ethan and Mary Jane Light; aunts, Harriet Vandegrift, Virginia Nelson and Audrene Light; uncles, Howard Vandegrift, Donald Nelson and Dale Light; step-father, Donald Douglas; mother-in-law, Sharon Martin and brother-in-law, Richard Adams.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

