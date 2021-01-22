expand
Ad Spot

January 22, 2021

JA Happ, Twins finalize $8 million, 1-year contract

By Associated Press

Published 5:24 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and pitcher J.A. Happ finalized an $8 million, one-year contract on Friday.

The 38-year-old Happ spent the past 2 1/3 seasons with the New York Yankees. Acquired from Toronto at the 2018 trade deadline, the left-hander went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch to finish 17-6. The Yankees then rewarded him with a $34 million, two-year contract.

Happ was the second offseason addition by the Twins, who also added relief pitcher Hansel Robles to the team that has won the AL Central division in each of the last two years. Jake Odorizzi and Rich Hill became free agents, creating openings in the rotation behind José Berríos, Kenta Maeda and Michael Pineda. Minnesota was third in the AL in 2020 with a team ERA of 3.58.

Happ went 12-8 in 2019 and struggled at the start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, prompting the Yankees to skip his turn. Happ gained strength as the year went on and finished with a 2-2 record and 3.47 ERA in nine starts. His $17 million option originally would have become guaranteed with 27 starts or 165 innings, but the threshold was reduced to 10 starts with the shortened season. He fell one short.

Happ followed Deivi García as an opener in Game 2 of the AL Division Series for New York and gave up two-run homers to Mike Zunino in the second inning and Manuel Margot in the third of the 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay. Happ said after the game he would have been more comfortable starting.

An All-Star in 2018, Happ is 123-92 with a 3.98 ERA in 298 starts and 26 relief appearances over 14 major league seasons with Philadelphia (2007-10), Houston (2010-12), Toronto (2012-14, 2016-18), Seattle (2015), Pittsburgh (2015) and the Yankees.

More News

Bulldogs win 3 in Belmond-Klemme

A.L. evens record at 1-1 after beating Faribault

Rebels narrowly edge out Panthers in conference battle, 38-36

Cardboard cutouts to fill stands for A.L. basketball

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis police investigating two homicides

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ban on facial recognition technology advances in Minneapolis

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new cases in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota allocated nearly 900K vaccine doses so far

News

Sibley Avenue to close for gas main repairs

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit vandalized and other reports

News

Weather Service calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow

Business

Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs in December with pandemic rules in place

Health Updates

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies request to delay cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State passes 6K COVID-19 deaths; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Learning to use technology

Business

Company selects Albert Lea for new cold storage facility

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fraudulent return and other reports

News

Are you putting garbage in the recycling bins?

News

Klobuchar: Democracy cannot be taken for granted

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Freeborn County

News

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

Health Updates

Minnesota reports all COVID-19 vaccine pilot program appointments filled for adults 65+ this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on Interstate 90 near Bricelyn

News

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

News

Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owatonna man accused of threatening police arrested on charge