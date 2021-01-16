Hy-Vee to offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Hy-Vee Inc. will begin offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at more than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations on Monday, including in Albert Lea. Patients will receive same-day test results in as few as 15 minutes after completing the test.

The rapid antibody test is available for patients who wish to learn if they have been previously infected with COVID-19 in the past and are not currently experiencing symptoms.

Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location and receive a test voucher, according to a press release. Tests will be administered inside the Hy-Vee Pharmacy. The test costs $25 and may be purchased with any form of payment, including health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA). Patients will pay for their test when they arrive at the designated pharmacy. The test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample, which is administered by a trained Hy-Vee Pharmacy team member. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email that same day.

An antibody test can show whether a patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus in the past. Antibodies are proteins a person’s body makes to fight infections. The rapid antibody test will help assess if patients have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The rapid antibody test does not show if a patient has a current infection, because it can take one to three weeks after infection to make antibodies. The rapid antibody test cannot be used to diagnose current infection.

Testing dates and times vary by location. Children 6 years or older can be tested with the rapid antibody test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask.