expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

Helen Dierkes

By Submitted

Published 6:17 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Helen Dierkes, 93, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, died from COVID-19 on January 5, 2021, in Cape Coral, FL. She was born in Marshfield, WI, on Jan. 27, 1927, to Barbara and Frank Stoiber. She graduated from Marshfield High School and Business Institute of Milwaukee. Helen, a long-time resident of Albert Lea, MN, was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church. She cherished her relationships with her wonderful neighbors, as well as her co-workers and patrons at the Hy-Vee Deli. Helen moved to Cape Coral, FL, in 2008 to be closer to her daughters, Jane and Mary, who took loving care of her. She always enjoyed an adventure, ranging from road trips to strolls in Florida parks. Helen loved activities with her children and grandchildren, especially playing cards, doing puzzles, and building gingerbread houses. She enjoyed good family meals, especially those ending with ice cream. Helen is survived by six lovely women, daughters Kathy (Bill) Condee, Mary Dierkes, and Jane (Bob) Nelson, daughter-in-law Ann (Joe) Dierkes, sister Rita Kelly, and sister-in-law Dottie Dierkes. She is also survived by her grandsons, the joys of her life, Colin Condee and Austin (Kelly) Condee. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-one years, Bob, her beloved son, Joe, and her brothers, Bill, Frank, and Jim Stoiber. A funeral at St. Theodore’s will take place when safely possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Feeding America (https://www.feedingamerica.org/).

More News

Jesse Zamora, Jr.

Trump concedes — amid talk of ouster from office

Helen Dierkes

Mask rules differ on each end of Minnesota’s Capitol

News

Trump concedes — amid talk of ouster from office

News

Mask rules differ on each end of Minnesota’s Capitol

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge weighs motions to delay trial in Floyd killing

News

4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege

Cops, Courts & Fires

Used car dealer facing tax evasion charges

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 39 new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pistols missing and other reports

News

Hagedorn objects to counting of votes in Arizona, Pennsylvania

News

Trump backers rally at Minnesota Capitol against Biden win

News

Minnesota delegation responds to actions at U.S. Capitol

BREAKING NEWS

The Latest: Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ on Jan. 20

Elections & Campaigns

Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control

News

Watch: Walz outlines loosening of restrictions

News

Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 67 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, including 2 in the area

News

Walz loosens virus rules for bars, restaurants, other venues

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out, damage reported and other reports

News

Bennett sworn in for 4th term, receives committee assignments

News

Congress set to confirm Biden’s electoral win over Trump

Cops, Courts & Fires

No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake

News

3 new county commissioners now on board

Education

Free Albert Lea student meals resume next week

News

Nominations sought for advocacy award

News

COVID, budget, top agenda as Minnesota Legislature convenes