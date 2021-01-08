Helen Dierkes, 93, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, died from COVID-19 on January 5, 2021, in Cape Coral, FL. She was born in Marshfield, WI, on Jan. 27, 1927, to Barbara and Frank Stoiber. She graduated from Marshfield High School and Business Institute of Milwaukee. Helen, a long-time resident of Albert Lea, MN, was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church. She cherished her relationships with her wonderful neighbors, as well as her co-workers and patrons at the Hy-Vee Deli. Helen moved to Cape Coral, FL, in 2008 to be closer to her daughters, Jane and Mary, who took loving care of her. She always enjoyed an adventure, ranging from road trips to strolls in Florida parks. Helen loved activities with her children and grandchildren, especially playing cards, doing puzzles, and building gingerbread houses. She enjoyed good family meals, especially those ending with ice cream. Helen is survived by six lovely women, daughters Kathy (Bill) Condee, Mary Dierkes, and Jane (Bob) Nelson, daughter-in-law Ann (Joe) Dierkes, sister Rita Kelly, and sister-in-law Dottie Dierkes. She is also survived by her grandsons, the joys of her life, Colin Condee and Austin (Kelly) Condee. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-one years, Bob, her beloved son, Joe, and her brothers, Bill, Frank, and Jim Stoiber. A funeral at St. Theodore’s will take place when safely possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Feeding America (https://www.feedingamerica.org/).