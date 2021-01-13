expand
January 13, 2021

Fundraiser returns to St. Theodore School

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The Catholic Schools Raffle returns this winter to St. Theodore Catholic School in Albert Lea, giving people the opportunity to turn $5 into a brand new car or $20,000 in cash while supporting the school, according to a press release.

Starting Friday, students from St. Theodore will join students from 82 other schools across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota in selling the $5 tickets. Each ticket purchased gives ticket buyers the opportunity to win a 2021 Ford EcoSport (or $20,000 in cash), or other great prizes totaling $40,000 in value. All of the cost of the ticket stays at St. Theodore School thanks to the raffle’s sole sponsor:  Catholic United Financial.

The St. Paul-based company provides all the prizes and promotion materials for the raffle at no cost to the participating schools.

“Catholic United’s mission since our founding 143 years ago has included supporting Catholic education, and we couldn’t be happier or prouder to support our schools with the Catholic Schools Raffle,” explained Catholic United President Mike Ahles. “Since the program started, we have invested over one million dollars in the raffle because we understand how this unique fundraiser greatly benefits the students and their teachers.”

Now in its 12th year, the Catholic Schools Raffle has raised over $9.5 million for Catholic schools in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. This year, Catholic United is challenging the 82 participating schools to collectively raise $1 million during the six-week selling period. To help reach this goal, St. Theodore School hopes to sell enough tickets to raise $20,000. The money raised allows schools like St. Theodore School to provide tuition assistance, update technology systems or to cover the cost of special learning opportunities like guest speakers and field trips, the release stated.

Ticket sales begin Friday and run through Feb. 28. Tickets are only available at participating schools. The grand prize drawing ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. March 11 at the Catholic United Financial Home Office in St. Paul. Raffle updates and a full list of participating schools can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CatholicSchoolsRaffle.

