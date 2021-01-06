expand
January 6, 2021

Free Albert Lea student meals resume next week

By Submitted

Published 8:40 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Albert Lea Area Schools will resume serving breakfast and lunch on Monday to all children at no cost under the Food Service Program through an extension approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), according to the school district.

On-site students (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast and lunch will be served in the cafeteria and eaten either in classrooms or in small groups in the cafeteria.

Students and staff are still welcome to bring lunches from home.

In-person students at the elementary will be given meals on Thursday to take home.

Off-site students (Monday-Thursday)

Meals will be available for students who are off-site for hybrid and distance learning. Breakfasts and lunches will be available from Southwest Middle School (Door 4) and the high school (Door 59) during two times:  8 to 9  a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon.

The district will offer take-home meals to secondary hybrid students. (Monday for Tuesday, Tuesday for Wednesday, Wednesday for Thursday and Friday, Thursday for Friday.)

All Students (Fridays)

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to noon at:

Brookside Education Center

Halverson Elementary

Southwest Middle School

Albert Lea High School

Hollandale Reform Church, 101 Park Ave E.

First Baptist Church in Clarks Grove, 205 Second St. SE

Stoney Creek Estates, 705 E. 18th St., Albert Lea

Hayward Lutheran Church, 200 Main St.

