January 19, 2021

Elaine N. Kappas

By Submitted

Published 5:13 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

Elaine N. Kappas, beloved mother of Dennis and Pat, cherished grandmother of Michelle, Jarod and Brittany, and much-loved grandchildren, Lisa and Scott. She also found room in heart for great grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor, Ryan, Brayden, and Quinn. Her heart was big enough to embrace both Scott and Regan as the spouses of her grandchildren. Although not knowing them well, she was well aware of the spouses of Lisa and Scott and the children they have.

Elaine passed from this world on Sunday, January 17, 2021 after living with health issues for many years. Despite her health issues, she carried on and lived her life as fully as she could. She had amazing endurance and attempted to live with dignity and grace. She was a force who challenged our souls, energized our minds, and was extraordinary in too many ways to recount.

She was born to Gertrude and Theodore Korthouar in Wells, Minnesota at 2AM on November 28th, 1922. She joined her much loved brother, Merrill to live the farming life for most of her formative years. She eventually moved to Albert Lea, Minnesota, married Donald Kappas and gained the world of his parents, his brother and sisters. Eventually, she was embraced by their children and became a beloved aunt.

She had many ventures in life including moves to Ohio and Arizona and finally to Hastings, Minnesota. Her life memories consist of many family and friends and wonder-filled holidays. She had numerous life experiences with her aunts, Dorothy and Emily whom she deeply loved, as well as with her cousins and many friends. She had a radiance many are not blessed with.

Elaine was a talent in many ways, and she existed to be and be loved. Our minds were informed by her wisdom, and her request was that when she was gone, she be released to do all the things she wants to do. She wishes all who love her to be thankful for the beautiful years that were shared. Her spirit continues, and when you listen you can hear that her love is around.

Service arrangements are pending.

