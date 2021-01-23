expand
January 23, 2021

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:50 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

To the announcement that a new cold storage facility will be built in Albert Lea.

We were pleased to hear the announcement that Albert Lea was selected to be the future home of Vortex Cold Storage LLC, a 170,000-square-foot temperature-controlled facility.

The building will be constructed in the ALEDA Industrial Park at East 14th Street and Margaretha Avenue and is expected to bring at least 26 jobs.

Albert Lea had been vying with other companies for the project.

We applaud the city of Albert Lea, the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services and others who were involved with the project for their work to bring the company to the community.

We are excited for the groundbreaking, which is expected to occur in the spring, and look forward to this company becoming a part of the community.

To a smooth transition in presidents this week.

After a rocky last few months and scares that unrest may again surface during the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday, we let out a sigh of relief to see that the events took place without any problems.

We, like many, were on edge after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Thank you to the National Guard members from across the country, and especially those from Minnesota, who provided extra security during the events of the week. We are grateful for your service. 

To community members who are bringing extra cheer to the residents in area nursing homes.

Hats off to all of the community members who went out of their way in the last week to bring a little cheer to residents in area nursing homes by building snowmen outside the facilities.

It has been a long year for these residents because of COVID-19 and to be able to have this act kindness surely brought a smile to their faces.

Whether you were part of a family or a Girl Scouts troop or some other organization, thank you for your service and remembering these important members of our community.

