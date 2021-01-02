expand
January 1, 2021

Editorial: Send us your nominations for Citizen of the Year

By Editorial Board

Published 9:00 pm Friday, January 1, 2021

With work underway on the Tribune’s annual Progress edition, reporters have begun interviewing and writing stories, and advertising representatives are out selling ads.

As part of the annual special section, we will again give out a special award called the Citizen of the Year Award that recognizes a person who goes above and beyond to better the community.

This year we will again present an award for both a youth and an adult.

We are accepting nominations from residents, and then a committee will gather once the nomination period is closed to review the recommendations and qualifications and select the winners.

A reporter will interview the winners, and those people will be featured in our Community section of Progress.

Do you have neighbors who are always doing nice things out of the goodness of their hearts for you and your neighbors? Do you know people who have helped change lives through their kindness or who have helped motivate positive change somewhere in the community? There have been many people who have gone above and beyond this year during the pandemic. These are the types of people we would love to consider.

Please email your nomination to Managing Editor Sarah Stultz at sarah.stultz@albertleatribune.com or drop it off at the Tribune office at 808 W. Front St.

Include information about what efforts your nominee is involved in with in the community. A personal letter stating how this person has impacted others is also welcome. If you have their contact information, please include that, as well.

Nominations are due by Jan. 11.

We look forward to hearing more about the good things happening in the community and recognizing those special people who are making a difference.

