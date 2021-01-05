expand
January 5, 2021

Driver and Vehicle Services office to reopen Monday

By Submitted

Published 12:56 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

The Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services will reopen to the public on Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only.

Appointments are required to limit the number of customers gathering at one time, according to a press release. All customers are urged to continue to utilize the drop box in the rear Government Center lobby or mailing in paperwork for tab renewals and limited title work.

Call the License Center by phone the 377-5126 or email susan.wagner@co.freeborn.mn.us or Brenda.jensen@co.freeborn.mn.us for appointments and inquiries about services.

Due to limited staff, staff may not be able to answer the phone call immediately. People should leave a message and the call will be returned.

