January 26, 2021

DNR seeks input on statewide off-highway motorcycle trails master plan

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has initiated a statewide master planning project for off-highway motorcycle trails.

As part of the planning process, members of the public are invited to provide comments regarding the desired types and locations of additional trails, any concerns about off-highway motorcycle trails and related issues. Both off-highway motorcycle riders and nonriders are encouraged to share their insights. Comments may be submitted via an online public input form, or by mail or email to DNR planner Joe Unger, a press release states.

Local governments — such as cities, townships and counties — also are encouraged to provide input on potential opportunities or challenges related to off-highway motorcycle recreation in their area. Local governments wishing to participate may complete a separate online input form.

The public and local government input opportunities are open through Feb. 15.   

The DNR will consider public and local government comments in drafting a master plan for trails in Minnesota. The master plan will detail current use and trends of off-highway motorcycle riders in the state; describe the feedback received from Minnesotans; analyze and explore potential opportunities for expanded trails; identify any concerns needing attention; and identify strategies to guide the department’s management of off-highway motorcycle  recreation.

Once the draft master plan is developed, there will be another opportunity for public comment.

For more information, visit the DNR’s off-highway motorcycle planning website. To sign up for the project contact list and receive updates for the project such as upcoming public meetings, contact planner Joe Unger at MN DNR Parks and Trails, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155; 651-605-5861; or joe.unger@state.mn.us.

