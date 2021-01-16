Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in area counties

Minnesota reported 37 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, including one each from Faribault, Mower and Waseca counties.

The Faribault County person was between 90 and 94; the person from Mower County was between 80 and 84; and the person from Waseca County was between 75 and 79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Other people who died ranged in age from late 60s to over 100, and 22 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,887 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,756 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 1,529 new cases, increasing the cumulative total to 445,047. Of that number, about 20,000 are still considered active cases, and 612 were hospitalized as of Thursday, including 125 in intensive care, the state department said.

Freeborn County reported 25 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case and has now had 2,413 total cases.

Information about the new cases or how many are still active has not yet been released.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 1,046 total cases

• Mower County: 21 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,623 total cases

• Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,711 total cases

• Waseca County: seven new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,888 total cases

The state reported 30,774 new tests were completed, including 27,608 PCR tests and 3,166 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths