January 16, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 12:38 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

Minnesota reported 37 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, including one each from Faribault, Mower and Waseca counties.

The Faribault County person was between 90 and 94; the person from Mower County was between 80 and 84; and the person from Waseca County was between 75 and 79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Other people who died ranged in age from late 60s to over 100, and 22 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,887 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,756 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 1,529 new cases, increasing the cumulative total to 445,047. Of that number, about 20,000 are still considered active cases, and 612 were hospitalized as of Thursday, including 125 in intensive care, the state department said.

Freeborn County reported 25 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case and has now had 2,413 total cases.

Information about the new cases or how many are still active has not yet been released.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 1,046 total cases

• Mower County: 21 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,623 total cases

• Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,711 total cases

• Waseca County: seven new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,888 total cases

The state reported 30,774 new tests were completed, including 27,608 PCR tests and 3,166 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,044 27 1,071 33
Anoka 28,501 2,310 30,811 360
Becker 2,756 61 2,817 38
Beltrami 2,896 191 3,087 46
Benton 3,978 189 4,167 85
Big Stone 445 9 454 3
Blue Earth 5,331 49 5,380 33
Brown 2,091 46 2,137 34
Carlton 2,411 370 2,781 43
Carver 6,534 380 6,914 36
Cass 2,012 49 2,061 23
Chippewa 1,272 36 1,308 32
Chisago 4,254 243 4,497 32
Clay 6,381 103 6,484 78
Clearwater 655 30 685 14
Cook 113 0 113 0
Cottonwood 1,181 84 1,265 18
Crow Wing 4,719 77 4,796 73
Dakota 31,287 1,501 32,788 331
Dodge 1,318 12 1,330 4
Douglas 3,567 157 3,724 66
Faribault 1,038 8 1,046 15
Fillmore 1,205 16 1,221 5
Freeborn 2,393 20 2,413 20
Goodhue 3,392 44 3,436 57
Grant 421 4 425 7
Hennepin 89,140 3,351 92,491 1,470
Houston 1,304 49 1,353 13
Hubbard 1,444 39 1,483 38
Isanti 2,634 177 2,811 41
Itasca 2,784 42 2,826 43
Jackson 792 58 850 10
Kanabec 950 22 972 18
Kandiyohi 5,477 51 5,528 71
Kittson 333 37 370 19
Koochiching 579 11 590 10
Lac qui Parle 601 55 656 16
Lake 565 64 629 15
Lake of the Woods 173 7 180 1
Le Sueur 2,059 26 2,085 15
Lincoln 472 10 482 1
Lyon 2,914 84 2,998 35
Mahnomen 407 1 408 7
Marshall 685 16 701 15
Martin 1,653 38 1,691 26
McLeod 3,182 49 3,231 44
Meeker 1,955 30 1,985 33
Mille Lacs 2,049 79 2,128 45
Morrison 2,970 130 3,100 43
Mower 3,559 64 3,623 28
Murray 775 90 865 5
Nicollet 2,178 55 2,233 36
Nobles 3,586 81 3,667 46
Norman 419 3 422 8
Olmsted 10,293 64 10,357 75
Otter Tail 4,351 183 4,534 64
Pennington 895 82 977 15
Pine 2,506 145 2,651 13
Pipestone 900 38 938 23
Polk 3,075 202 3,277 56
Pope 726 9 735 5
Ramsey 38,190 1,513 39,703 735
Red Lake 274 42 316 4
Redwood 1,360 32 1,392 27
Renville 1,314 51 1,365 39
Rice 5,907 94 6,001 66
Rock 991 104 1,095 12
Roseau 1,540 113 1,653 16
Scott 11,437 462 11,899 96
Sherburne 7,616 541 8,157 65
Sibley 1,044 35 1,079 7
St. Louis 12,860 686 13,546 240
Stearns 17,177 598 17,775 185
Steele 2,699 12 2,711 9
Stevens 688 9 697 8
Swift 807 23 830 18
Todd 2,284 25 2,309 29
Traverse 208 39 247 3
Wabasha 1,676 12 1,688 3
Wadena 1,151 43 1,194 16
Waseca 1,872 16 1,888 16
Washington 19,198 806 20,004 225
Watonwan 1,053 8 1,061 8
Wilkin 589 33 622 9
Winona 3,826 36 3,862 46
Wright 10,704 844 11,548 102
Yellow Medicine 864 69 933 14
Unknown/missing 409 25 434 0

