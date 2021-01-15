Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths in Freeborn, Mower counties

Minnesota reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, including one person from both Freeborn and Mower counties.

The person from Freeborn County was reportedly between 75 and 79 years old, and the person from Mower County was between 80 and 84 years old.

The deaths statewide came from 19 counties and included people ranging in age from late 40s to over 100. Eighteen of the people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,850 people who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,734 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 1,640 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 443,562. Of that number, about 21,000 are still considered active cases and 612 people who are hospitalized, including 125 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 15 new lab-confirmed cases and now has 239 active cases. It has had 2,387 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• One person between 10 and 14

• Four people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• One person in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• Two people in their 90s

The department stated two new people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 117 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

With the new death, Freeborn County has had 20 deaths.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 1,038 total cases

• Mower County: 22 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,601 total cases

• Steele County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,701 total cases

• Waseca County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 1,880 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths