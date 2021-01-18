Daily COVID-19 update: New death reported in Freeborn County

Minnesota reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, including one person from Freeborn County.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the person from the county who died was between 90 and 94 years old.

Freeborn County has now had 21 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths were also reported in six other counties across the state, and seven of the people who died lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,939 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,786 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state reported 980 new cases, increasing the cumulative cases to 447,349.

Of that number, about 18,000 are still considered active, and 612 people were hospitalized as of Thursday, including 125 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 13 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 2,446 cases since the start of the pandemic. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated one person was removed from the county’s list.

There are now 200 active cases in the county.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• One person between 5 and 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• One person in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,057 total cases

• Mower County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,647 total cases

• Steele County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 2,727 total cases

• Waseca County: no new cases reported; 1,889 total cases

The state reported 21,438 new tests were completed, including 20,373 PCR tests and 1,065 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths