January 26, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota hospital admissions continue to increase

By Staff Reports

Published 1:17 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Minnesota reported three more deaths caused by COVID-19 Monday, along with 794 new cases.

New hospital admissions continued a steady increase, totaling 23,932 and 4,974 of those in the ICU.

South-central Minnesota update

After reporting five new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Freeborn County reported six new cases on Monday, increasing the county’s cumulative case count to 2,547. Of that number, 118 are considered active cases.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported since Sunday, holding the county’s death toll at 23.

The new cases included two people between 15 and 19 years old; one person in their 40s; two people in their 50s; and one person in their 80s.

The following are updates on other area counties:

Faribault County: seven new lab-confirmed cases; 1,101 total cases.

Mower County: seven new lab-confirmed cases; 3,744 total cases.

Steele County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 2,795 total cases.

Waseca County: one new lab-confirmed cases; 1,933 total cases.

