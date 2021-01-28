expand
Ad Spot

January 28, 2021

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

By davidmayberry

Published 3:05 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

A Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert said Thursday the regional health provider has the ability to vaccinate thousands more than they are now.

The supply of COVID-19 vaccines simply hasn’t been given to them to administer.

“We’re set up to vaccinate about 2,000 a day, or 10,000 a week,” said Dr. Abinash Virk in a call with reporters. “We could increase to 50,000 a week.”

Mayo will distribute all of its 3,235 doses made available this week.

The issue, nationwide, is the availability of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Virk said Mayo receives its doses from the Minnesota Department of Health, which receives them from the federal government.

“We have the capacity to dispense those vaccines,” Virk said. “We have the capacity to vaccinate people as soon as we receive more doses.”

Mayo and other providers are focusing on patients 80 and older. Officials say that the age group is most susceptible to COVID-related hospitalizations and death.

When supplies increase, Virk expects the age cut off to drop.

Other points from Thursday’s call:

  • Patients 80 and older are receiving messages via Mayo’s online portal or phone calls to schedule vaccinations.
  • Virk said Mayo officials have treated 10 people with “adverse reactions” to the vaccine, including anaphylactic shock and ringing of the ears.
  • Virk noted the importance of a second dose of vaccine: “It improves immune response from 80% to more than 90%, and it significantly reduces the risk of severe COVID.”

South-Central Minnesota

Freeborn County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Thursday.

The county’s active bounced up a little from Wednesday to 107. Most of the cases were people in the 90s, 80s, 30s and 20s.

There was one new hospitalization.

Freeborn has had 2,571 total cases and 23 deaths.

The following are updates on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,112 total cases.
  • Mower County: 75 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,782 total cases.
  • Steele County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,813 total cases.
  • Waseca County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,952 total cases.

Minnesota reported 16 more deaths – none in south-central Minnesota – caused by COVID-19 Thursday, along with 1,331 new cases.

More News

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

News

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

News

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

News

Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window smashed out of van and other reports

News

Economic development success over last year highlighted at annual Greater Jobs meeting

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace quickens, as Freeborn County cases decline

News

Peak energy alert issued

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments

News

Minnesota lawmakers to reintroduce sports betting bill

Health Updates

Minnesota starts drawing names in COVID vaccine lottery for 65 and older

Gallery

Pandemic closure leads to updates at historical museum

Cops, Courts & Fires

Two men plead guilty to arson charges in Minneapolis unrest

News

DNR seeks input on statewide off-highway motorcycle trails master plan

News

Grandma’s Gourmets wins food award for blueberry lavender jam

News

Walz proposes tax hikes on the wealthy to balance state budget

News

Local Girl Scouts busy in the community despite the pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman who lied to support family gets full pardon

News

Nominations accepted for Farm Family of Year

Health Updates

Minnesota’s vaccine lottery system spawns equity concerns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial won’t include Floyd’s past scrapes with the law

News

Legislators disagree with proposed vehicle mandate

News

Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial