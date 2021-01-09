Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 41 new cases

Freeborn County reported 41 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday as part of the daily update from health officials.

The new cases are part of 2,489 new cases reported across the state.

Freeborn County has now had 2,214 cumulative cases of which 203 are considered active. One new hospitalization was recorded.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• Five people between 15 and 19

• Seven people in their 20s

• Five people in their 30s

• Five people in their 40s

• Six people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Two people in their 80s

Minnesota has had 434,413 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which almost 22,000 are considered active. As of Thursday, 759 people were hospitalized, including 130 in intensive care.

The state reported 43 new deaths from 22 counties, ranging in age from late 40s to over 100.

Twenty-one of the people who died resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 5,663 cumulative deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,626 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update from area counties:

• Faribault County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,006 total cases

• Mower County: 34 new lab-confirmed cases, 1 new probable case; 3,479 total cases

• Steele County: 22 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,605 total cases

• Waseca County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases, four new probable cases; 1,856 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths