January 7, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 39 new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 12:12 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Freeborn County reported an additional 39 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The new cases increase the county’s cumulative cases to 2,152, of which 190 are considered active cases. Three new people were reported hospitalized in the last day, increasing the total hospitalized during the pandemic from COVID-19 to 107. 

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported the new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Nine people in their 20s

• Three people in their 30s

• Eight people in their 40s

• Seven people in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• One person in their 80s

• Two people in their 90s

The state reported 2,004 new cases, increasing its cumulative total to 429,570. Of that number about 21,000 cases are still considered active and 787 people are hospitalized, including 135 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state had 44 new deaths from 20 counties, including 23 people who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one person in a hotel or motel.

The people who died ranged in age from late 40s to over 100.

The state has now had 5,572 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,576 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 981 total cases

• Mower County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,417 total cases

• Steele County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,564 total cases

• Waseca County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,825 total cases

The state reported 42,049 total tests were completed Wednesday, including 35,162 PCR tests and 6,887 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,015 25 1,040 33
Anoka 27,767 2,155 29,922 339
Becker 2,692 55 2,747 37
Beltrami 2,825 150 2,975 44
Benton 3,860 179 4,039 83
Big Stone 440 9 449 3
Blue Earth 5,151 41 5,192 32
Brown 2,021 43 2,064 33
Carlton 2,360 343 2,703 38
Carver 6,339 334 6,673 34
Cass 1,941 42 1,983 20
Chippewa 1,263 35 1,298 31
Chisago 4,126 225 4,351 28
Clay 6,241 79 6,320 78
Clearwater 646 26 672 14
Cook 109 0 109 0
Cottonwood 1,152 82 1,234 16
Crow Wing 4,564 68 4,632 68
Dakota 30,217 1,321 31,538 291
Dodge 1,240 5 1,245 4
Douglas 3,464 142 3,606 64
Faribault 973 8 981 11
Fillmore 1,143 15 1,158 2
Freeborn 2,140 12 2,152 18
Goodhue 3,210 39 3,249 50
Grant 409 3 412 7
Hennepin 86,206 2,969 89,175 1,426
Houston 1,209 48 1,257 13
Hubbard 1,398 30 1,428 37
Isanti 2,573 167 2,740 35
Itasca 2,710 40 2,750 41
Jackson 766 51 817 9
Kanabec 927 21 948 18
Kandiyohi 5,405 51 5,456 67
Kittson 308 36 344 18
Koochiching 552 11 563 9
Lac qui Parle 586 53 639 15
Lake 527 49 576 15
Lake of the Woods 155 5 160 1
Le Sueur 1,987 23 2,010 15
Lincoln 460 8 468 1
Lyon 2,848 73 2,921 29
Mahnomen 398 1 399 7
Marshall 672 17 689 15
Martin 1,589 31 1,620 25
McLeod 3,094 49 3,143 41
Meeker 1,894 27 1,921 33
Mille Lacs 2,017 75 2,092 45
Morrison 2,898 124 3,022 43
Mower 3,371 46 3,417 26
Murray 745 67 812 5
Nicollet 2,100 50 2,150 35
Nobles 3,507 69 3,576 46
Norman 412 3 415 8
Olmsted 9,808 46 9,854 65
Otter Tail 4,179 160 4,339 54
Pennington 842 77 919 14
Pine 2,439 125 2,564 12
Pipestone 867 31 898 22
Polk 3,037 196 3,233 52
Pope 700 7 707 5
Ramsey 36,973 1,379 38,352 710
Red Lake 272 42 314 4
Redwood 1,308 28 1,336 27
Renville 1,289 51 1,340 39
Rice 5,644 80 5,724 60
Rock 970 80 1,050 10
Roseau 1,517 114 1,631 15
Scott 11,043 381 11,424 88
Sherburne 7,416 511 7,927 61
Sibley 1,018 34 1,052 5
St. Louis 12,472 593 13,065 225
Stearns 16,835 549 17,384 177
Steele 2,555 9 2,564 9
Stevens 673 8 681 8
Swift 791 22 813 17
Todd 2,249 22 2,271 29
Traverse 194 31 225 2
Wabasha 1,580 12 1,592 2
Wadena 1,113 42 1,155 12
Waseca 1,816 9 1,825 16
Washington 18,482 717 19,199 207
Watonwan 1,030 7 1,037 7
Wilkin 577 22 599 9
Winona 3,675 36 3,711 45
Wright 10,408 776 11,184 94
Yellow Medicine 843 63 906 14
Unknown/missing 416 27 443 0

