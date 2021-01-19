Daily COVID-19 update: Active cases in Freeborn County lowering

Freeborn County reported its smallest daily total of new COVID-19 in recent weeks with six new lab-confirmed cases, according to the update from local health officials.

The county has now had 2,453 cumulative cases, including one added to the county’s list from another county.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of that total, 179 are considered active cases. One new person has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The department stated the new cases included one person between 0 and 4, one person between 15 and 19, one person in their 20s, one person in their 40s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 90s.

Statewide, there were 922 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 448,268. Of that number, about 17,000 are still considered active cases.

Six new deaths were reported across the state from four counties, ranging in age from early 70s to late 90s. Four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,945 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,790 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,059 total cases

• Mower County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 3,655 total cases

• Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,737 total cases

• Waseca County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 1,893 total cases

The state reported 14,467 new tests were completed, including 12,744 PCR tests and 1,723 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths