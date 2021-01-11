expand
Ad Spot

January 11, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 980 new cases, four deaths statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:38 am Monday, January 11, 2021

Minnesota reported 980 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and four new deaths in what was a significant decline from recent new daily totals.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now had 437,552 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic. About 20,000 of those cases are still considered active, and 686 people were hospitalized as of Sunday, including 141 in intensive care.

The deaths came from Dakota, Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties, and two of the people lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died ranged in age from early 70s to late 90s.

The state has now had 5,711 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,655 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported eight new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, increasing its total cases to 2,253 cumulative cases.

Of the total cases, 211 are considered active cases. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported from the county.

The new cases included one person between 5 and 9, one person between 15 and 19, two people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, one person in their 40s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 80s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,013 total cases
  • Mower County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 3,494 total cases
  • Steele County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 2,628 total cases
  • Waseca County: Four new lab-confirmed cases; 1,864 total cases

The state reported 15,980 new tests were completed, including 14,993 PCR tests and 987 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,031 25 1,056 33
Anoka 28,207 2,223 30,430 347
Becker 2,720 56 2,776 38
Beltrami 2,843 174 3,017 46
Benton 3,912 185 4,097 84
Big Stone 441 9 450 3
Blue Earth 5,229 45 5,274 32
Brown 2,058 44 2,102 34
Carlton 2,385 361 2,746 41
Carver 6,450 361 6,811 34
Cass 1,969 45 2,014 22
Chippewa 1,269 35 1,304 31
Chisago 4,192 235 4,427 29
Clay 6,286 86 6,372 78
Clearwater 651 27 678 14
Cook 111 0 111 0
Cottonwood 1,159 80 1,239 17
Crow Wing 4,635 74 4,709 71
Dakota 30,828 1,422 32,250 309
Dodge 1,267 7 1,274 4
Douglas 3,518 151 3,669 64
Faribault 1,005 8 1,013 14
Fillmore 1,160 15 1,175 3
Freeborn 2,240 13 2,253 18
Goodhue 3,294 44 3,338 53
Grant 418 5 423 7
Hennepin 87,872 3,188 91,060 1,447
Houston 1,251 49 1,300 13
Hubbard 1,416 35 1,451 37
Isanti 2,605 171 2,776 39
Itasca 2,742 41 2,783 41
Jackson 775 54 829 10
Kanabec 940 21 961 18
Kandiyohi 5,430 51 5,481 69
Kittson 320 37 357 19
Koochiching 561 11 572 10
Lac qui Parle 593 53 646 16
Lake 547 56 603 15
Lake of the Woods 165 5 170 1
Le Sueur 2,024 23 2,047 15
Lincoln 468 9 477 1
Lyon 2,892 79 2,971 34
Mahnomen 404 1 405 7
Marshall 680 16 696 15
Martin 1,621 36 1,657 26
McLeod 3,155 49 3,204 41
Meeker 1,930 29 1,959 33
Mille Lacs 2,031 77 2,108 45
Morrison 2,935 128 3,063 43
Mower 3,445 49 3,494 26
Murray 762 82 844 5
Nicollet 2,143 53 2,196 36
Nobles 3,547 77 3,624 46
Norman 418 3 421 8
Olmsted 9,959 56 10,015 68
Otter Tail 4,274 170 4,444 57
Pennington 852 80 932 15
Pine 2,479 135 2,614 13
Pipestone 878 33 911 22
Polk 3,054 198 3,252 53
Pope 724 8 732 5
Ramsey 37,616 1,438 39,054 722
Red Lake 272 42 314 4
Redwood 1,331 31 1,362 27
Renville 1,300 51 1,351 39
Rice 5,788 84 5,872 64
Rock 979 95 1,074 11
Roseau 1,528 113 1,641 16
Scott 11,241 424 11,665 93
Sherburne 7,546 525 8,071 62
Sibley 1,031 35 1,066 7
St. Louis 12,676 639 13,315 229
Stearns 17,001 567 17,568 179
Steele 2,618 10 2,628 9
Stevens 682 8 690 8
Swift 798 22 820 17
Todd 2,268 24 2,292 29
Traverse 205 32 237 3
Wabasha 1,619 12 1,631 2
Wadena 1,133 43 1,176 13
Waseca 1,849 15 1,864 16
Washington 18,869 761 19,630 213
Watonwan 1,041 8 1,049 7
Wilkin 583 25 608 9
Winona 3,727 36 3,763 45
Wright 10,556 808 11,364 98
Yellow Medicine 855 65 920 14
Unknown/missing 434 30 464 0

More News

‘We’re really happy to be opening’

Notices

Phyllis (Scott) Scherb

Freeborn County 911 system down

News

‘We’re really happy to be opening’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County 911 system down

News

Walz denounces Minnesota GOP leaders for hedging on vote

Education

Standardized tests during COVID become flashpoint for Minnesota students learning English

News

Report: Minnesota air quality good — but not for everyone

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 980 new cases, four deaths statewide

Business

Indoor service for bars, restaurants resumes in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

News

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless VP forces ouster

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 31 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota health officials confirm five cases of coronavirus variant in Twin Cities

News

Small crowd of Trump supporters gather at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 41 new cases

News

Court finds The Interchange in contempt of court, orders restaurant to pay fine of $3K per day

News

A reason to celebrate

News

Mentorship opportunities still available even with the COVID-19 restrictions

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Farmstead Foods emerges from bankruptcy

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Prinicipal’s Corner: People have risen around students in the last year

Education

Scholarship awarded

Business

Farmers State Bank of Hartland announces name change

News

Red Cross collects 47 pints of blood

Health Updates

Ceremony next week for new MercyOne clinic in Albert Lea

News

Pelosi, Democrats lay plans to impeach Trump