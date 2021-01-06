Daily COVID-19 update: 67 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, including 2 in the area

Minnesota continued a trend of lower new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 2,346 new cases reported.

The state has now had 427,587 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which about 20,000 are still in isolation and 817 people are hospitalized, including 140 in intensive care as of Tuesday.

The state reported 67 new deaths, including one person in both Mower and Waseca counties. The person in Mower County was between 90 and 94, and the person in Waseca County was between 85 and 89.

The people who died statewide ranged in age from late 40s to over 100, and 40 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,528 cumulative deaths from COVID-19, of which 3,553 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 16 new lab-confirmed cases and two probable cases, increasing its total cases to 2,094.

Of the county’s total cases, 168 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. One new person was hospitalized, and 104 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

One person between 15 and 19

Three people in their 20s

One person in their 30s

Two people in their 40s

Seven people in their 50s

Three people in their 60s

One person in their 70s

The following is an update on other area counties:

Faribault County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 954 total cases

Mower County: nine new lab-confirmed cases; 3,392 total cases

Steele County: two new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,551 total cases

Waseca County: four new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,806 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths