January 6, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 67 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, including 2 in the area

By Staff Reports

Published 11:38 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Minnesota continued a trend of lower new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 2,346 new cases reported.

The state has now had 427,587 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which about 20,000 are still in isolation and 817 people are hospitalized, including 140 in intensive care as of Tuesday.

The state reported 67 new deaths, including one person in both Mower and Waseca counties. The person in Mower County was between 90 and 94, and the person in Waseca County was between 85 and 89.

The people who died statewide ranged in age from late 40s to over 100, and 40 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,528 cumulative deaths from COVID-19, of which 3,553 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 16 new lab-confirmed cases and two probable cases, increasing its total cases to 2,094.

Of the county’s total cases, 168 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. One new person was hospitalized, and 104 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

  • One person between 15 and 19
  • Three people in their 20s
  • One person in their 30s
  • Two people in their 40s
  • Seven people in their 50s
  • Three people in their 60s
  • One person in their 70s

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 954 total cases
  • Mower County: nine new lab-confirmed cases; 3,392 total cases
  • Steele County: two new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,551 total cases
  • Waseca County: four new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,806 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,012 23 1,035 32
Anoka 27,559 2,076 29,635 335
Becker 2,673 52 2,725 37
Beltrami 2,807 132 2,939 44
Benton 3,829 175 4,004 82
Big Stone 439 9 448 3
Blue Earth 5,112 41 5,153 30
Brown 2,002 42 2,044 32
Carlton 2,348 327 2,675 38
Carver 6,275 317 6,592 34
Cass 1,925 41 1,966 20
Chippewa 1,258 34 1,292 30
Chisago 4,081 214 4,295 28
Clay 6,208 72 6,280 78
Clearwater 644 22 666 14
Cook 108 0 108 0
Cottonwood 1,149 81 1,230 15
Crow Wing 4,537 66 4,603 67
Dakota 29,910 1,224 31,134 285
Dodge 1,205 5 1,210 4
Douglas 3,431 137 3,568 63
Faribault 945 9 954 11
Fillmore 1,119 15 1,134 2
Freeborn 2,084 10 2,094 18
Goodhue 3,157 39 3,196 49
Grant 406 3 409 7
Hennepin 85,540 2,837 88,377 1,408
Houston 1,170 47 1,217 13
Hubbard 1,388 26 1,414 37
Isanti 2,546 160 2,706 33
Itasca 2,684 40 2,724 40
Jackson 756 48 804 8
Kanabec 922 21 943 18
Kandiyohi 5,390 49 5,439 66
Kittson 306 36 342 18
Koochiching 545 11 556 9
Lac qui Parle 577 47 624 15
Lake 519 47 566 15
Lake of the Woods 152 5 157 1
Le Sueur 1,973 22 1,995 15
Lincoln 454 8 462 1
Lyon 2,822 70 2,892 29
Mahnomen 396 1 397 7
Marshall 667 16 683 13
Martin 1,576 27 1,603 25
McLeod 3,086 49 3,135 40
Meeker 1,883 27 1,910 32
Mille Lacs 2,000 69 2,069 43
Morrison 2,867 116 2,983 43
Mower 3,347 45 3,392 25
Murray 726 47 773 5
Nicollet 2,082 45 2,127 33
Nobles 3,490 63 3,553 46
Norman 411 2 413 8
Olmsted 9,610 41 9,651 64
Otter Tail 4,154 156 4,310 53
Pennington 838 76 914 14
Pine 2,428 120 2,548 12
Pipestone 854 31 885 21
Polk 3,026 193 3,219 52
Pope 692 5 697 4
Ramsey 36,639 1,348 37,987 698
Red Lake 271 41 312 4
Redwood 1,298 29 1,327 26
Renville 1,273 51 1,324 39
Rice 5,589 76 5,665 57
Rock 967 76 1,043 10
Roseau 1,506 114 1,620 14
Scott 10,915 365 11,280 85
Sherburne 7,380 497 7,877 58
Sibley 1,008 34 1,042 5
St. Louis 12,350 574 12,924 213
Stearns 16,721 528 17,249 175
Steele 2,543 8 2,551 9
Stevens 670 8 678 7
Swift 787 22 809 16
Todd 2,237 21 2,258 27
Traverse 192 29 221 2
Wabasha 1,559 9 1,568 2
Wadena 1,109 41 1,150 12
Waseca 1,799 7 1,806 15
Washington 18,324 686 19,010 198
Watonwan 1,029 7 1,036 7
Wilkin 573 20 593 9
Winona 3,626 38 3,664 45
Wright 10,330 741 11,071 90
Yellow Medicine 836 62 898 14
Unknown/missing 405 24 429 0

