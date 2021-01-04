Daily COVID-19 update: 46 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported its largest new COVID-19 case total in recent weeks with 46 new cases reported Monday, according to the daily update from local health officials.

The county has now had 2,077 total cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 148 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• Two between 10 and 14

• Four between 15 and 19

• Four in their 20s

• Nine in their 30s

• Five in their 40s

• Four in their 50s

• 11 in their 60s

• One in their 70s

• One in their 80s

• One age unknown

The new numbers came as the state also reported an uptick in cases with 3,148 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 423,688. Of that number, a little more than 18,000 cases are considered active and 810 people are hospitalized, including 156 in intensive care.

Thirteen new deaths were reported across the state from seven counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 60s to early 90s. Seven resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one resided in a hotel or motel.

The state has now had 5,443 total deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,506 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 948 total cases

• Mower County: 22 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,378 total cases

• Steele County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,546 total cases

• Waseca County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,794 total cases

The state reported 9,991 new tests were completed Sunday, including 8,709 PCR tests and 1,282 antigen tests.

Freeborn County COVID-19 case summary through Dec. 31

All cases: Ranged in age from 1 month to 101 years (median age 40)

Hospitalized cases: Ranged in age from 1 month to 96 years old (median age 69)

Hospitalized cases in ICU: Ranged in age from 23 to 92 years old (median age 62)

Deaths: Ranged in age from 60 to 93 years old (median age 86.5)

— Information from the Freeborn County Public Health Department

