January 4, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 46 new cases reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:10 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

Freeborn County reported its largest new COVID-19 case total in recent weeks with 46 new cases reported Monday, according to the daily update from local health officials.

The county has now had 2,077 total cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 148 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. 

The new cases included the following:

• Two between 10 and 14

• Four between 15 and 19

• Four in their 20s

• Nine in their 30s

• Five in their 40s

• Four in their 50s

• 11 in their 60s

• One in their 70s

• One in their 80s

• One age unknown

The new numbers came as the state also reported an uptick in cases with 3,148 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 423,688. Of that number, a little more than 18,000 cases are considered active and 810 people are hospitalized, including 156 in intensive care.

Thirteen new deaths were reported across the state from seven counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 60s to early 90s. Seven resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one resided in a hotel or motel.

The state has now had 5,443 total deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,506 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 948 total cases

• Mower County: 22 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,378 total cases

• Steele County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,546 total cases

• Waseca County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,794 total cases

The state reported 9,991 new tests were completed Sunday, including 8,709 PCR tests and 1,282 antigen tests.

 

Freeborn County COVID-19 case summary through Dec. 31

All cases: Ranged in age from 1 month to 101 years (median age 40)

Hospitalized cases: Ranged in age from 1 month to 96 years old (median age 69)

Hospitalized cases in ICU: Ranged in age from 23 to 92 years old (median age 62)

Deaths: Ranged in age from 60 to 93 years old (median age 86.5)

— Information from the Freeborn County Public Health Department

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,012 22 1,034 32
Anoka 27,473 2,058 29,531 334
Becker 2,667 51 2,718 36
Beltrami 2,802 129 2,931 43
Benton 3,817 174 3,991 82
Big Stone 437 9 446 3
Blue Earth 5,096 39 5,135 30
Brown 1,996 42 2,038 32
Carlton 2,340 323 2,663 38
Carver 6,262 312 6,574 34
Cass 1,917 41 1,958 20
Chippewa 1,258 34 1,292 30
Chisago 4,056 210 4,266 28
Clay 6,189 72 6,261 78
Clearwater 640 22 662 14
Cook 108 0 108 0
Cottonwood 1,149 81 1,230 15
Crow Wing 4,524 66 4,590 67
Dakota 29,810 1,208 31,018 284
Dodge 1,200 5 1,205 4
Douglas 3,417 136 3,553 61
Faribault 939 9 948 11
Fillmore 1,114 14 1,128 1
Freeborn 2,067 10 2,077 18
Goodhue 3,113 38 3,151 49
Grant 400 3 403 7
Hennepin 85,265 2,797 88,062 1,407
Houston 1,165 47 1,212 13
Hubbard 1,384 23 1,407 37
Isanti 2,544 158 2,702 33
Itasca 2,679 40 2,719 40
Jackson 754 48 802 8
Kanabec 920 21 941 18
Kandiyohi 5,378 49 5,427 66
Kittson 306 36 342 18
Koochiching 544 11 555 9
Lac qui Parle 574 46 620 15
Lake 519 46 565 15
Lake of the Woods 152 5 157 1
Le Sueur 1,969 22 1,991 15
Lincoln 452 8 460 1
Lyon 2,815 70 2,885 29
Mahnomen 396 1 397 7
Marshall 668 16 684 13
Martin 1,568 26 1,594 25
McLeod 3,078 44 3,122 40
Meeker 1,878 27 1,905 32
Mille Lacs 1,993 68 2,061 43
Morrison 2,851 116 2,967 43
Mower 3,333 45 3,378 25
Murray 725 45 770 5
Nicollet 2,069 45 2,114 33
Nobles 3,483 63 3,546 46
Norman 411 2 413 8
Olmsted 9,546 41 9,587 64
Otter Tail 4,130 153 4,283 51
Pennington 835 76 911 14
Pine 2,418 116 2,534 12
Pipestone 851 30 881 21
Polk 3,026 194 3,220 52
Pope 691 5 696 4
Ramsey 36,511 1,338 37,849 698
Red Lake 270 41 311 4
Redwood 1,295 29 1,324 26
Renville 1,264 51 1,315 39
Rice 5,550 76 5,626 57
Rock 965 76 1,041 10
Roseau 1,503 114 1,617 14
Scott 10,885 361 11,246 84
Sherburne 7,356 497 7,853 57
Sibley 1,004 34 1,038 5
St. Louis 12,297 568 12,865 212
Stearns 16,670 520 17,190 175
Steele 2,538 8 2,546 9
Stevens 670 8 678 6
Swift 778 22 800 16
Todd 2,235 20 2,255 27
Traverse 192 29 221 2
Wabasha 1,550 9 1,559 2
Wadena 1,107 39 1,146 12
Waseca 1,787 7 1,794 15
Washington 18,232 675 18,907 196
Watonwan 1,028 7 1,035 7
Wilkin 573 20 593 7
Winona 3,606 35 3,641 45
Wright 10,306 738 11,044 90
Yellow Medicine 834 62 896 14
Unknown/missing 451 26 477 0

