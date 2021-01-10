Daily COVID-19 update: 31 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the number of active cases in the county to 216.

The county has had 2,245 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

The health department stated new cases reported Sunday included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Five people between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• One person in their 20s

• 12 people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 80s

Forty-one new cases were reported Saturday in the county.

Statewide, there were 2,165 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 436,572. Of that number, almost 22,000 cases are considered active.

The state reported 44 new deaths from 23 counties, including one person from Faribault County between 80 and 84.

The deaths statewide ranged in age from people in their late 50s to late 90s. Twenty-seven lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities, two lived in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities and one lived in a jail or prison.

There have now been 5,707 COViD-19 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 1,011 total cases

• Mower County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,492 total cases

• Steele County: seven new lab-confirmed cases; 2,612 total cases

• Waseca County: two new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,860 total cases

The state reported 40,189 new tests were completed, including 34,515 PCR tests and 5,674 antigen tests.

