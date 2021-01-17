Daily COVID-19 update: 24 new cases in Freeborn County; new deaths reported in area counties

Freeborn County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 2,434.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, 23 new cases were lab-confirmed and one was a probable case. Three people were removed from the county’s list.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people 0 to 4

• One person 5 to 9

• Two people 10 to 14

• Three people in their 20s

• Six people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Three people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• Two people in their 90s

The county now has 215 active cases. One new person was hospitalized.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,364 new cases across the state on Sunday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 446,380. Of that number, about 19,000 are still considered active.

The state reported 40 new deaths, including one from both Faribault and Mower counties.

The person from Faribault County was between 70 and 74, and the person from Mower County was between 80 and 84.

Aside one person in their early 40s from Hennepin County, the other people who died ranged in age from early 60s to early 90s. Twenty-four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,927 deaths, of which 3,779 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department reported 31,567 new tests were completed Saturday, including 27,159 PCR tests and 4,408 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths