January 22, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 2:41 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Freeborn County reported 20 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 2,515 cases.

Of the total, 169 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases Friday included the following:

• Two people between 0 and 4

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Four people in their 20s

• Three people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

Statewide there were 1,525 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 452,268. Of that number, almost 18,000 are considered active cases and 558 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 98 in intensive care.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported from 14 counties across the state, ranging in age from late 40s to early 90s. Eleven of the people who died lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one was homeless.

The state has now had 6,032 total deaths, of which 3,836 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: Six new lab-confirmed cases, three probable cases; 1,084 total cases

• Mower Conty: 13 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,708 total cases

• Steele County: 23 new lab-confirmed caess; 2,781 total cases

• Waseca County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,919 total cases

Across the state, 42,680 new tests were completed, including 39,611 PCR tests and 3,069 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,065 27 1,092 33
Anoka 28,794 2,399 31,193 366
Becker 2,810 70 2,880 39
Beltrami 2,935 205 3,140 48
Benton 4,031 191 4,222 87
Big Stone 454 12 466 3
Blue Earth 5,407 52 5,459 33
Brown 2,122 47 2,169 34
Carlton 2,436 389 2,825 43
Carver 6,603 398 7,001 38
Cass 2,042 52 2,094 24
Chippewa 1,283 37 1,320 32
Chisago 4,309 255 4,564 36
Clay 6,444 111 6,555 82
Clearwater 657 30 687 14
Cook 114 1 115 0
Cottonwood 1,195 89 1,284 18
Crow Wing 4,790 87 4,877 78
Dakota 31,757 1,596 33,353 349
Dodge 1,359 12 1,371 4
Douglas 3,601 171 3,772 66
Faribault 1,072 11 1,083 16
Fillmore 1,241 16 1,257 6
Freeborn 2,494 21 2,515 23
Goodhue 3,478 48 3,526 61
Grant 431 4 435 8
Hennepin 90,302 3,511 93,813 1,490
Houston 1,346 51 1,397 14
Hubbard 1,456 45 1,501 38
Isanti 2,661 181 2,842 42
Itasca 2,820 44 2,864 43
Jackson 807 64 871 10
Kanabec 965 23 988 18
Kandiyohi 5,511 54 5,565 72
Kittson 336 37 373 20
Koochiching 591 11 602 10
Lac qui Parle 602 55 657 16
Lake 583 77 660 15
Lake of the Woods 188 7 195 1
Le Sueur 2,101 27 2,128 16
Lincoln 478 11 489 2
Lyon 2,955 86 3,041 38
Mahnomen 413 1 414 7
Marshall 686 17 703 15
Martin 1,676 38 1,714 26
McLeod 3,218 49 3,267 47
Meeker 1,980 29 2,009 33
Mille Lacs 2,067 82 2,149 45
Morrison 3,002 133 3,135 45
Mower 3,635 73 3,708 29
Murray 805 100 905 6
Nicollet 2,217 58 2,275 37
Nobles 3,651 88 3,739 46
Norman 420 4 424 8
Olmsted 10,614 69 10,683 75
Otter Tail 4,421 188 4,609 67
Pennington 919 88 1,007 16
Pine 2,538 154 2,692 14
Pipestone 921 38 959 23
Polk 3,101 204 3,305 59
Pope 733 10 743 5
Ramsey 38,783 1,587 40,370 746
Red Lake 277 42 319 4
Redwood 1,376 32 1,408 27
Renville 1,327 52 1,379 40
Rice 6,075 105 6,180 70
Rock 1,005 107 1,112 12
Roseau 1,549 113 1,662 17
Scott 11,607 484 12,091 97
Sherburne 7,703 554 8,257 66
Sibley 1,055 36 1,091 7
St. Louis 13,123 734 13,857 245
Stearns 17,364 631 17,995 189
Steele 2,768 13 2,781 10
Stevens 698 9 707 8
Swift 820 23 843 18
Todd 2,301 25 2,326 30
Traverse 211 47 258 3
Wabasha 1,722 12 1,734 3
Wadena 1,162 43 1,205 17
Waseca 1,903 16 1,919 16
Washington 19,497 866 20,363 231
Watonwan 1,060 8 1,068 8
Wilkin 595 35 630 9
Winona 3,893 37 3,930 48
Wright 10,838 885 11,723 106
Yellow Medicine 873 69 942 16
Unknown/missing 413 24 437 0

