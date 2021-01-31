expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new cases, three new hospitalizations in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 5:54 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021

Freeborn County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and three new hospitalizations.

The county has now had 2,614 total cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 91 are considered active.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Three people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Four people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

No new deaths were reported.

Statewide, there were 996 new cases, increasing the cumulative count to 461,807. Of that number, less than 16,000 are considered active cases and 450 people were hospitalized, including 95 in intensive care, as of Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state reported 13 new deaths from eight counties, of which seven resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to early 90s.

The state has now had 6,200 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,929 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,122 total cases; no new deaths

• Mower County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,827 total cases; no new deaths

• Steele County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases, two new probable cases; 2,846 total cases; no new deaths

• Waseca County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 1,968 total cases; no new deaths

The state reported 30,362 new tests were completed, included 25,819 PCR tests and 4,543 antigen tests.

More News

Midwest economy improves, but pandemic is still taking a bite

COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 35k vaccine doses to distribute this week

Nicholas David Reindal

3 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

News

Midwest economy improves, but pandemic is still taking a bite

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 35k vaccine doses to distribute this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Overheated electrical circuit leads to house fire

News

Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act

News

GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new cases, three new hospitalizations in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Error sends incorrect vaccine appointment messages to thousands of Minnesotans

News

Slippery roads likely Saturday night because of freezing rain, light snow

News

Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage

Health Updates

Osterholm on COVID variants: We need to understand what’s coming

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Student safety at school

News

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

News

Meats donated to Salvation Army

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Thanks this week to paraprofessionals

Education

Star class: Keeping in motion

Education

Standout student: Jaylee Waters

News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul

News

Biden warns of the growing cost of delays on $1.9T economic aid plan

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Positive trends hold; active cases below 100 in Freeborn County

News

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest