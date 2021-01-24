Daily COVID-19 update: 1,196 new cases statewide; active cases in Freeborn County drop below 140

Minnesota reported 1,196 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 454,989.

Of that number, about 17,000 are considered active cases, and 543 people were hospitalized as of Thursday, including 104 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Thirty-two new deaths were reported in 15 counties across the state. Aside from one person in their late 30s and a person in their late 50s, the remainder ranged in age from early 60s to early 90s. Twenty-two resided in long-term care facilities, and one lived in a jail or prison.

The state has now had 6,095 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,875 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported five new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 2,541 cases. Of that number, 138 are considered active cases.

The new cases included one person between 0 and 4, one person between 5 and 9, one person in their 30s and two people in their 40s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 1,094 total cases

• Mower County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,737 total cases

• Steele County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,789 total cases

• Waseca County four new lab-confirmed cases; 1,932 total cases

The state health department reported 34,874 new tests were completed, including 27,882 PCR tests and 6,992 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths