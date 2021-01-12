expand
January 12, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 34 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:52 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Freeborn County reported one new COVID-19 death and 34 new cases in the daily update Tuesday from health officials.

The county has now had 19 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The new death was a person between 60 and 64. 

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the new cases included 33 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new probable case.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• One person in their 20s

• Six people in their 30s

• Six people in their 40s

• 10 people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

The county has now 2,290 cases since the start of the pandemic, including three from other counties that were added to the list. Of the total number, 213 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. 

Three new Freeborn County residents were hospitalized, increasing the total people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic to 112. 

Across the state, 1,335 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 438,867. Of that number, 418,610 no longer are considered active cases, and 692 people were hospitalized as of Monday, including 135 in intensive care.

Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide from eight counties, of which five resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to over 100.

The state has now had 5,724 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,660 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: nine new lab-confirmed cases; 1,022 total cases

• Mower County: 37 new lab-confirmed cases, six new probable cases; 3,537 total cases

• Steele County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,646 total cases

• Waseca County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,868 total cases

The state reported 29,315 new tests were completed, including 28,339 PCR tests and 976 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,032 25 1,057 33
Anoka 28,245 2,230 30,475 352
Becker 2,727 56 2,783 38
Beltrami 2,851 175 3,026 46
Benton 3,923 185 4,108 84
Big Stone 441 9 450 3
Blue Earth 5,261 45 5,306 32
Brown 2,069 44 2,113 34
Carlton 2,392 362 2,754 41
Carver 6,465 362 6,827 35
Cass 1,967 45 2,012 22
Chippewa 1,268 35 1,303 31
Chisago 4,208 234 4,442 29
Clay 6,304 88 6,392 78
Clearwater 652 27 679 14
Cook 111 0 111 0
Cottonwood 1,161 81 1,242 17
Crow Wing 4,648 74 4,722 71
Dakota 30,898 1,432 32,330 310
Dodge 1,278 7 1,285 4
Douglas 3,533 150 3,683 65
Faribault 1,014 8 1,022 14
Fillmore 1,176 15 1,191 3
Freeborn 2,276 14 2,290 19
Goodhue 3,323 44 3,367 53
Grant 418 5 423 7
Hennepin 88,091 3,201 91,292 1,448
Houston 1,256 49 1,305 13
Hubbard 1,417 36 1,453 37
Isanti 2,609 172 2,781 39
Itasca 2,747 41 2,788 41
Jackson 775 55 830 10
Kanabec 940 21 961 18
Kandiyohi 5,437 51 5,488 69
Kittson 321 37 358 19
Koochiching 561 11 572 10
Lac qui Parle 594 54 648 16
Lake 548 56 604 15
Lake of the Woods 165 7 172 1
Le Sueur 2,034 24 2,058 15
Lincoln 468 9 477 1
Lyon 2,895 81 2,976 34
Mahnomen 405 1 406 7
Marshall 680 16 696 15
Martin 1,628 36 1,664 26
McLeod 3,159 49 3,208 41
Meeker 1,938 29 1,967 33
Mille Lacs 2,033 77 2,110 45
Morrison 2,940 128 3,068 43
Mower 3,482 55 3,537 26
Murray 766 83 849 5
Nicollet 2,147 53 2,200 36
Nobles 3,550 77 3,627 46
Norman 417 3 420 8
Olmsted 10,033 56 10,089 68
Otter Tail 4,294 170 4,464 57
Pennington 859 80 939 15
Pine 2,479 137 2,616 13
Pipestone 880 33 913 22
Polk 3,057 198 3,255 53
Pope 724 8 732 5
Ramsey 37,743 1,443 39,186 723
Red Lake 272 42 314 4
Redwood 1,335 31 1,366 27
Renville 1,303 51 1,354 39
Rice 5,805 86 5,891 64
Rock 979 95 1,074 11
Roseau 1,528 113 1,641 16
Scott 11,273 430 11,703 93
Sherburne 7,554 528 8,082 62
Sibley 1,034 35 1,069 7
St. Louis 12,716 642 13,358 231
Stearns 17,029 571 17,600 179
Steele 2,636 10 2,646 9
Stevens 682 8 690 8
Swift 799 22 821 17
Todd 2,272 24 2,296 29
Traverse 206 32 238 3
Wabasha 1,632 12 1,644 2
Wadena 1,134 43 1,177 13
Waseca 1,853 15 1,868 15
Washington 18,922 765 19,687 213
Watonwan 1,041 8 1,049 7
Wilkin 583 25 608 9
Winona 3,753 36 3,789 45
Wright 10,591 810 11,401 99
Yellow Medicine 856 65 921 14
Unknown/missing 445 33 478 0

