expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Freeborn County

District Court

Tillie Babe Carson, 30, 138 ½ William St. Apt. 8. Count 1: 5th degree assault. Sentenced to local confinement, 90 days. Credit for time served, 9 days. Fees $75.

Brittany Chanta Lark, 31, 903 ½ Bridge Ave. Count 1: Child passenger restraint system, not equipped or installed. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic regulation, driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a vehicle. Fees $200.

Joshua Dean Lee, 39, 209 Main St. E. Count 1: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to local confinement, 365 days. Stay for 59 days. Credit for time served 6 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $155.

Nando Cristales-Paul Sanchez, 20, 209 S. Ermina Ave. Count 1: 1st degree aggravated robbery. Sentenced to MN Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, 48 months. Stay for 24 months. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 60 days. Credit for time served, 60 days. Fees $1,350.

Joshua Dean Lee, 39, 209 Main St. E. Count 1: 1st degree criminal damage to property. Sentenced to MN Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, 13 months. Stay for 24 months. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 6 days. Credit for time served 60 days. Fees $1,200. Count 2: Driving after revocation, dismissed. Count 3: Traffic regulation, uninsured vehicle, owner violation, dismissed.

Terrance Gustaf Book, 27, 801 Cedar Ave. Count 1: Speeding 55 in a 75. Fees $220.

Mary Louise Brown, 70, 1238 Marion St., St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jackie Anne Locke, 29, 718 1 Ave. S. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of MV insurance. Fees $200.

Joseph Mark Rolfer, 35, E 925 1st St., Fairmont. Count 1: Speeding 84 in a 70. Fees $130. Count 2: Marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $50.

Roberto Enrique Rosa, 37, 2304 Central Ave. Apt. 6, Kansas City, Kan. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

More News

Student safety at school

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Notice

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

Education

Student safety at school

News

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

News

Meats donated to Salvation Army

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Thanks this week to paraprofessionals

Education

Star class: Keeping in motion

Education

Standout student: Jaylee Waters

News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul

News

Biden warns of the growing cost of delays on $1.9T economic aid plan

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Positive trends hold; active cases below 100 in Freeborn County

News

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest

Education

From golden tickets to ‘Hunger Games’: Minnesota’s pilot program to vaccinate teachers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors appeal ruling that split trials in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

News

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

News

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

News

Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window smashed out of van and other reports

News

Economic development success over last year highlighted at annual Greater Jobs meeting

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace quickens, as Freeborn County cases decline

News

Peak energy alert issued

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments