expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Council extends city’s emergency declaration

By Sarah Stultz

Published 6:01 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday voted to extend the city’s emergency declaration through Feb. 8 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some councilors during the council’s work session ahead of the meeting questioned if there would be repercussions for the city if the council decided not to extend it.

Sixth Ward Councilor Al “Minnow” Brooks said it was getting a little uncomfortable that the governor alone had so much ability to dictate everything for the state and said Walz could extend the state’s emergency declaration month by month.

First Ward Councilor Rich Murray said it is time for Gov. Tim Walz to get input on how to handle the emergency from state legislators.

“We have a bunch of representatives and a bunch of senators that are being locked out of this discussion and at the very least he should include them in the discussion on how this emergency is being handled,” Murray said.

City Manager Ian Rigg said having the emergency declaration in place at the city level allows the city to implement certain safety measures, including operating council meetings by Zoom, and to make alterations to access and service as needed depending on fluctuating COVID-19 numbers in the county.

In other action, the council:

• Had a public hearing and ordered improvements for reconstruction of portions of Edgewood Avenue, St. Peter Avenue, Stanley Avenue and Ulstad Avenue.

The $3.17 million project calls for complete removal and replacement of pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and watermain.

Rigg said existing pavements were constructed in the early 1950s and are severely deteriorated beyond the ability of routine maintenance to address. The watermain, storm sewer and sanitary sewer were constructed between 1946 and 1947.

Preliminary estimates for assessments range from about $4,000 to about $14,000 for affected properties. The project would be paid for with assessments, general obligation bonding money, city funds and water and sewer funds.

• Established various appointments and designations for 2021 for the city.

• Designated depositories of city funds and signatories for withdrawal of funds and to authorize credit card use, electronic or wire transfers, investments of municipal funds and collateral securing deposits for 2021.

The resolution appointed Finance Director Kristi Brutlag as city treasurer and accounting supervisor Tanya Harms as alternate city treasurer.

US Bank, Stifel and the Minnesota Municipal Money Market Fund (4M Fund) were designated as depositories for city funds.

• Established rules and procedures for the council, which are approved annually.

• Designated polling places for 2021, including the following: 1st Ward, Edgewater Bay Pavilion; 2nd Ward, First Lutheran Church; 3rd Ward, United Methodist Church; 4th Ward, Grace Lutheran Church; 5th Ward, City Hall; and 6th Ward, Assembly of God Church.

• Named the Albert Lea Tribune as the city’s official newspaper for 2021 for purposes of publishing legal notices required by state law and city charter.

More News

Dale Frondal

Tires slashed and other reports

Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone

Sharon Wytaske

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tires slashed and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone

News

House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

News

Council extends city’s emergency declaration

News

‘We’re really happy to be opening’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: 911 system restored

News

Walz denounces Minnesota GOP leaders for hedging on vote

Education

Standardized tests during COVID become flashpoint for Minnesota students learning English

News

Report: Minnesota air quality good — but not for everyone

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 980 new cases, four deaths statewide

Business

Indoor service for bars, restaurants resumes in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

News

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless VP forces ouster

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 31 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota health officials confirm five cases of coronavirus variant in Twin Cities

News

Small crowd of Trump supporters gather at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 41 new cases

News

Court finds The Interchange in contempt of court, orders restaurant to pay fine of $3K per day

News

A reason to celebrate

News

Mentorship opportunities still available even with the COVID-19 restrictions

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Farmstead Foods emerges from bankruptcy

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Prinicipal’s Corner: People have risen around students in the last year

Education

Scholarship awarded