expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Company selects Albert Lea for new cold storage facility

By Staff Reports

Published 10:23 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

Groundbreaking to begin in spring

JCW Development LLC, a nationwide real estate and property development company, announced Thursday Albert Lea has been selected as the future home for Vortex Cold Storage LLC.

Vortex Cold Storage will provide 170,000 square feet of state-of-the art temperature-controlled Safe Quality Food Certified (SQF) storage, with available temperatures ranging from 40 to -20 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a press release. The plant will be in the ALEDA Industrial Park, at East 14th Street and Margaretha Avenue.

The facility will also provide fully customizable warehouse services, including a secure gated yard and trailer storage.

“When the Vortex Cold Storage project was still just a concept, a team of experts came together to research sites, begin conceptual design and source local food companies to commit to the facility,” said Ben Westra, president of JCW Development, in the release. “The entire Vortex team is thankful for our new partnership with the state of Minnesota, city of Albert Lea, Albert Lea Economic Development Agency and Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, and for their collective help to bring this world-class facility into existence.”

The release stated interest has been strong from the regional food manufacturing and processing community, and securing tenants for the cold storage facility is underway.

Groundbreaking will occur in the spring with an estimated completion date of late 2021.

Vortex Cold Storage will ease the pressure in the southern Minnesota region on an aging and full-to-capacity frozen supply chain. Nearly 48% of existing cold storage facilities were built before 1980. Strategically located at the intersection of interstates 90 and 35, Vortex Cold Storage will apply state-of-the art technology and facility design to bring valuable storage capacity to the food businesses of southern Minnesota and Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen said he is thrilled to announce this project and believes Albert Lea is well positioned to make this project a success.

“Working with Vortex Cold Storage and the JCW Development teams has been an absolute pleasure, and I am confident that we are not only getting a great new business but a community partner as well,” Rasmussen said.

He said the project would not have been possible without partnerships through the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency and Freeborn-Mower Cooperative.

Based on initial growth of up to 26 jobs and the vast project scope, the organizations offered several different incentives—including tax increment financing, tax abatement, as well as a land price reduction. “This is yet another example in a year riddled with uncertainty, that Albert Lea is headed in the right direction and has strong leadership and partnerships in place to move the city forward,” the mayor said.

More News

Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs in December with pandemic rules in place

Albert E. Horrocks

Janet A. Hope

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

Business

Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs in December with pandemic rules in place

Health Updates

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies request to delay cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State passes 6K COVID-19 deaths; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Learning to use technology

Business

Company selects Albert Lea for new cold storage facility

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fraudulent return and other reports

News

Are you putting garbage in the recycling bins?

News

Klobuchar: Democracy cannot be taken for granted

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Freeborn County

News

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

Health Updates

Minnesota reports all COVID-19 vaccine pilot program appointments filled for adults 65+ this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on Interstate 90 near Bricelyn

News

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

News

Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owatonna man accused of threatening police arrested on charge

News

Both faced with COVID-19, one care provider moves in with client

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Willmar man working in his garage is killed by a stray bullet

News

Trump wishes Biden luck in farewell video

News

U.S. virus death toll tops 400,000

News

Judge orders company to take 3M’s trademarks off N95 masks

News

Minnesota individual income tax filing season opens Feb. 12

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Active cases in Freeborn County lowering