January 22, 2021

Cardboard cutouts to fill stands for A.L. basketball

By Staff Reports

Published 5:26 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

The Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ basketball programs are hoping to fill the stands with cardboard cutouts of Albert Lea residents for upcoming home games.

The cost of each cutout is $25 with part of the proceeds going back to the programs.

Anyone interested in purchasing a cardboard cutout is asked to go to https://www.albertleabasketball.com/home to fill out a form and upload their image.

Fans can also select either boys or girls games to have their cutouts displayed.

The deadline to order your cardboard cutout is Jan. 24.

