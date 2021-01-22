Bulldogs win 3 in Belmond-Klemme

In the final Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular of the season, Lake Mills won three dual meets, including a big win over West Hancock.

The Bulldogs squared off against host Belmond-Klemme to start and rolled to a 60-21 victory. After the victory over the Broncos, the team wrestled No. 11-ranked West Hancock, who entered the meet with a 17-1 dual record on the season.

The Bulldogs burst out of the gate, taking eight of the first nine bouts to go ahead 39-6. The Eagles would run off three straight pins, but it was too little, too late. Lake Mills took the dual, 51-24.

“Our kids wrestled really well against West Hancock,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “They have a really good team and it was nice to get a solid victory as our season starts to wind down.”

In the nightcap, the Bulldogs hammered their neighbors to the east, Northwood-Kensett, 72-6. “It was good to get back on the mat after a couple recent weeknight cancellations,” Brandenburg said. “We just need to keep improving as we get closer to the postseason.”

With the wins, the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs ran their dual record to 23-0.

Several individuals finished the night 3-0 in their matches: Kinser Hanson, Garrett Ham, Jack Ramaker, Dalton Thorson, Alex Beaty, Brett Peterson, Casey Hanson and Elijah Wagner.

Dual results

Lake Mills 60,

Belmond-Klemme 21

106 — Kinser Hanson (LM) forfeit

113 — Abram Wessels (BK) dec. Lucas Humphrey, 7-4

120 — Garrett Ham (LM) forfeit

126 — Andrew Womack (LM) forfeit

132 — Jack Ramaker (LM) forfeit

138 — Dalton Thorson (LM) pinned Emma Erwin-Miller, 1:05

145 — Alex Beaty (LM) pinned Bryson Warren, 3:24

152 — Brett Peterson (LM) pinned Jaden Warren, 4:43

160 — Casey Hanson (LM) forfeit

170 — Isaac Bergo (LM) pinned Hayden Pals, 3:39

182 — Elijah Wagner (LM) forfeit

195 — Ashtin Willms (BK) pinned Charles Jackson, 1:13

220 — Max Beminio (BK) pinned Brayden Lindeman, 1:27

285 — Brandon Acuna (BK) pinned Amadeo Roa, :48

Lake Mills 51,

West Hancock 24

106 — K. Hanson (LM) forfeit

113 — Humphrey (LM) forfeit

120 — Ham (LM) forfeit

126 — Kellen Smith (WH) pinned Womack, 4:41

132 — Ramaker (LM) pinned Isaac Madson, 1:31

138 — Thorson (LM) dec. Matt Larson, 10-6

145 — Beaty (LM) pinned Jake Wood, 2:00

152 — Peterson (LM) dec. Kane Zuehl, 7-2

160 — Bergo (LM) forfeit

170 — C. Hanson (LM) dec. Justin Ausborn, 7-0

182 — Wagner (LM) pinned Kale Zuehl, 2:26

195 — Mathew Francis (WH) pinned Jackson, :48

220 — Cole Kelly (WH) pinned Lindeman, 3:31

285 — David Smith (WH) pinned Broodie Lawson, 2:33

Lake Mills 72,

Northwood-Kensett 6

106 — K. Hanson (LM) forfeit

113 — Humphrey (LM) forfeit

120 — Ham (LM) dec. Treycen Rollene, 5-0

126 — Womack (LM) pinned Michael Janssen, :44

132 — Ramaker (LM) pinned Dalton Logeman, 1:04

138 — Thorson (LM) pinned Hayden Moore, :54

145 — Beaty (LM) forfeit

152 — Peterson (LM) pinned Tyler Mills, 1:53

160 — C. Hanson (LM) dec. Drake Tiedemann, 5-3

170 — Josiah Kliment (NK) pinned Bergo, 2:48

182 — Wagner (LM) forfeit

195 — Jackson (LM) forfeit

220 — Lindeman (LM) forfeit

285 — Lawson (LM) forfeit