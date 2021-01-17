Bulldogs finish 4-0 at home tournament

It was an up and down tournament for the Lake Mills wrestling team on Saturday, but they were able to win their home dual tournament.

The Bulldogs opened the day with Southeast Polk JV and produced their weakest effort of the season, escaping with a 40-39 win.

“Our kids wrestled very poorly against Southeast Polk,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “A lackluster effort by some, mixed with several technical mistakes almost spelled disaster.”

After the poor showing and some discussion with the coaching staff, the Bulldogs rebounded to wrestle much better the remainder of the day. Victories over North Union (75-6) and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (78-6) were led by numerous pins by a more aggressive approach.

Lake Mills finished off the day by taking care of North Butler-Clarksville, 59-24.

“Our kids wrestled much better after the first dual,” Brandenburg said. “They stayed aggressive while minimizing mistakes.”

Senior Casey Hanson reached a significant milestone as he won his 150th career match when he pinned Cole Negen of North Butler-Clarksville. Hanson, a returning state place winner, became the sixth in the history of Lake Mills wrestling to reach that mark.

Despite improving to 20-0 on the season, the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs know they must get better to have postseason success.

“Today was an eye opener for the team,” Brandenburg said. “Hopefully our kids realize they need to give their best effort every time out, as well as get better everyday in practice.”

Lake Mills 40, Southeast Polk JV 39

106- Kinser Hanson (L) pinned Thong Phan, 1:57.

113- Garrett Kingery (S) pinned Lucas Humphrey, 2:57.

120- Garrett Ham (L) pinned James McWilliams, 3:33.

126- Drew Wolfe (S) pinned Andrew Womack, 4:59.

132- Jack Ramaker (L) pinned Eli Owens, 3:11.

138- Dalton Thorson (L) pinned Brandon Hall, 2:00.

145- Dom Burriola (S) pinned Alex Beaty, :59.

152- Brett Peterson (L) pinned Makale Sercy, :56.

160- Quinn Goodman (S) dec. Isaac Bergo, 10-6.

170- Casey Hanson (L) maj. dec. Nick Martin, 8-0.

182- Elijah Wagner (L) pinned Antonio Loving, 1:04.

195- Brodie Blackford (S) pinned Charles Jackson, 1:24.

220- Seth Abbas (S) pinned Brayden LIndeman, 3:20.

285- Reese Steele (S) pinned Amadeo Roa, :30.

Lake Mills 75, North Union 6

106- K. Hanson (L) pinned Harley Tobin, 2:00.

113- Humphrey (L) pinned Gavyn Morphew, 4:46.

120- Ham (L) pinned Liam Kollasch, 1:27.

126- Womack (L) pinned Talen Priester, 2:39.

132- Ramaker (L) pinned Kaden Laabs, :44.

138- Thorson (L) pinned Dalton Tobin, :42.

145- Beaty (L) won by forfeit.

152- Peterson (L) won by forfeit.

160- Bergo (L) dec. Kacey Hamsmith, 9-4.

170- C. Hanson (L) pinned Kaleb Lufkin, :54.

182- Wagner (L) won by forfeit.

195- Jackson (L) pinned Niccolo Grunig, 1:14.

220- LIndeman (L) won by forfeit.

285- Trevor Kruse (N) pinned Roa, :14.

Lake Mills 78, GHV 6

120- Ham (L) pinned Brad Dodd, 3:11.

126- Womack (L) pinned Zach Feld, 1:20.

132- Ramaker (L) pinned James Cash, :57.

138- Thorson (L) won by forfeit.

145- Beaty (L) pinned Michael Ohotto, 3:31.

152- Peterson (L) pinned Landen Hejlik, 1:07.

160- Bergo (L) won by forfeit.

170- C. Hanson (L) won by forfeit.

182- Wagner (L) won by forfeit.

195- Sam Dodd (G) pinned Jackson, :35.

220- Lindeman (L) pinned Kenneth Hook, 3:04.

285- Roa (L) won by forfeit.

106- K. Hanson (L) won by forfeit.

113- Humphrey (L) won by forfeit.

Lake Mills 59, North Butler-Clarksville 24

106- K. Hanson (L) pinned Aiden Morrison, 3:08.

113- Humphrey (L) won by forfeit.

120- Tanner Arjes (N) pinned Ham, :15.

126- Womack (L) pinned Zach McPherson, 3:04.

132- Ramaker (L) tech. fall Klayton Adams-Blackdeer, 19-2.

138- Thorson (L) won by forfeit.

145- Beaty (L) won by forfeit.

152- Peterson (L) pinned McKade Bloker, 3:35.

160- Dawson Testroet (N) pinned Bergo, 1:33.

170- C. Hanson (L) pinned Cole Negen, 1:48.

182- Wagner (L) pinned Kolben Miller, 1:32.

195- Logan Ott (N) pinned Jackson, 1:18.

220- Lindeman (L) pinned David Crow, 2:34.

285- Chet Buss (N) pinned Roa, :18.