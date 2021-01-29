expand
January 29, 2021

Lake Mills seniors Casey Hanson, Elijah Wagner and Jack Ramaker each celebrated his 150th win this season. - Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune

Bulldogs dominate Lions on Senior Night; enter postseason unbeaten

By Staff Reports

Published 1:06 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

In the final regular season meet of the season, Lake Mills hosted Clear Lake Thursday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early advantage, 15-0, after three contested bouts. The teams would split the next four matches before Lake Mills ran off six in a row.

The final score of the meet was 52-16.

“Having the final meet of the regular season was very fitting this year,” said head coach Alex Brandenburg. “It was Senior Night, and this was our largest senior class in recent memory with nine wrestlers.”

Lake Mills finished the regular season undefeated for only the third time in school history, joining teams from 1998 and 1999.

“Finishing with an undefeated regular season is bittersweet,” Brandenburg said. “On one hand it is really exciting to not lose, but the negative is we didn’t get to wrestle some of the toughest meets, like the Battle of Waterloo.”

The Bulldogs are currently 26-0 and ranked No. 4 in Class 1A. They will be in action again Feb. 6 when they host the sectional meet to determine which wrestlers advance to districts. Wrestlers need to finish in the top two in order to advance.

Dual results

Lake Mills 52,
Clear Lake 16

106- Kinser Hanson (L) dec. Tyler Lefevre, 10-4

113- Lucas Humphrey (L) pinned Carter Perry, 1:29

120- Max Currier (C) pinned Garrett Ham, 4:19

126- Andrew Womack (L) won by forfeit

132- Sam Nelson (C) maj. dec. Jack Ramaker, 10-2

138- Dalton Thorson (LM) maj. dec. Caden Jones, 18-4

145- Alex Beaty (L) dec. Hunter Rieck, 9-3

152- Brett Peterson (L) pinned Carter Markwardt, 3:18

160- Caleb Albert (L) won by forfeit

170- Nate Womack (L) won by forfeit

182- Casey Hanson (L) pinned Hayden Rieck, 2:44.

195- Mitchil Smith (C) pinned Charles Jackson, 2:54

220- Double forfeit

285- Brayden Lindeman (L) pinned Dylan Evanson, 1:07

