January 6, 2021

Ask a Trooper: How to call 911 when you can’t talk or type

By Submitted

Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: I was wondering if you could address what someone, such as my spouse, should do if needing to call 911 and cannot speak or type as both of those abilities are impaired. We’ve been thinking about getting a medical alert system.

Troy Christianson

Answer: I would agree that a medical alert device might be the best option in this type of situation. There are different options, and some of them will alert family members at another location who could then contact the 911 call center in the jurisdiction where the person in distress lives to ensure help is on the way. The problem with the medical alert devices is that there is typically a single address associated with them, so if this person was not at home when pressing their help button, it may not be helpful. 

For your situation, I would recommend reaching out to the 911 call center manager that would receive the call in your jurisdiction. The computer-aided dispatch system premise file database might be able to flag a phone number, or provide other helpful information with an address that will provide background information to alert the 911 call taker if they receive a call with an open line from a specific number. This would assume you are normally at home, and the person who is not able to speak or text uses a single wireless phone.   

From my experience, 911 call centers are very willing to work with citizens within their jurisdiction who feel they need additional support when a 911 call is placed and someone is not able to communicate. 

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.

