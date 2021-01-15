expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Area schools close because of weather

By Staff Reports

Published 6:14 am Friday, January 15, 2021

All area schools are closed today for in-person learning because of weather.

Cancellations include Albert Lea Area Schools, Alden-Conger, Glenville-Emmons, NRHEG, Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills and United South Central.

SMART Transit announced it will  suspend all out of town travel for all four counties for the day. Buses will operate in town and on plowed roads only.

The Austin to Albert Lea shuttle and dialysis service may operate later Friday, but people are asked to check out the organization’s Facebook page for updates.

More News

Recognizing local health care workers

Area schools close because of weather

Albert Lea area in blizzard warning through Friday afternoon; I-90 closed west of Blue Earth

‘The citizens of Albert Lea are smiling today’

News

Recognizing local health care workers

Education

Area schools close because of weather

News

Albert Lea area in blizzard warning through Friday afternoon; I-90 closed west of Blue Earth

News

‘The citizens of Albert Lea are smiling today’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill introduced to increase penalty for those who attempt to kill police

Education

Lake Mills dismissing early Thursday

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 35 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota health officials wait on feds for vaccine guidance

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

News

6 to 9 inches of snow expected

News

Albert Lea schools to go virtual Thursday because of expected inclement weather

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil legislative priorities

News

Hagedorn votes against impeachment

News

Trump impeached after Capitol riot; historic second charge

News

Weather Service issues winter storm watch ahead of snowstorm

News

Walz extends Minnesota’s coronavirus state of emergency

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 46 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

News

What to watch as House moves to impeach Trump for 2nd time

News

Public health director outlines vaccinations thus far

Health Updates

Minnesota launches new dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine data

Cops, Courts & Fires

FBI warns of possible ‘Boogaloo’ violence at Minnesota Capitol this weekend

News

New self-care training video created for senior workers