April Jeppson: Don’t just wait until Valentine’s to show love

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

Chocolates, flowers, cute stuffed animals holding satin hearts — it can only mean Valentine’s Day is around the corner! As much as I enjoy Feb. 15 when all the goodies are 50% off, I’m not a huge fan of the national day of love.

Society has taught us that we need to go out to a fancy dinner, buy each other symbols of affection and in general spend a lot of money or receive extravagant gifts from someone special in order to feel loved. Well, I’m not buying it.

First and foremost, if you have someone special in your life, please don’t wait until Valentine’s Day to tell them. In fact, it would be more special, sincere and meaningful if you treated your partner kindly and with appreciation on the other 364 days of the year. I know that when my husband surprises me with my favorite beverage or take-out on a random Tuesday in May, it means more to me than when he’s been tricked into taking me out for Valentine’s.

In regards to flowers — they are gorgeous. Just make sure your lady appreciates the $80 you spent on the bouquet. If you don’t know if your wife likes flowers, then you’re not doing a very good job on the other 364 days.

I would hope that you know what treats your gal likes as well. Not everyone wants the Forest Gump box of chocolates. My husband is very good at this one. He knows I love Mounds and sea salt caramels. He even knows what sugar free chocolate bars I enjoy. He goes beyond chocolate, and he could create an entire spread of Mike and Ikes, smoked cheese, summer sausage and my favorite queso. If you really know your special someone, you’ll know exactly what kind of treats will make their day.

Even though I’m against going all out on Valentine’s Day because that’s what the marketing teams from the chocolate manufacturers tell you to do; I’m a firm believer in doing something on Valentine’s. It doesn’t have to be expensive or over the top — just something special to let your partner know that you remembered what day it is. Putting the kids to bed early, getting take-out and having a stay-in date, showing up to their job and treating them to lunch. Valentine’s is on a Sunday this year, so a simple breakfast in bed would suffice. The best breakfast in bed is the one I didn’t have to make. I would honestly be cool with a bowl of my favorite cereal as long as I was left alone for 20 minutes to eat it in silence. (That’s the mother of three in me talking).

You love this person. They mean everything to you and help your world go round. Don’t listen to the commercials and the media telling you what you need to do. You know your partner better than anyone — you already know what they’d love. Set aside some time this month and dote on your gal and remind her why she’s so lucky to have you. It’s fun to be pampered, loved and publically appreciated. But nothing beats snuggling up on the couch with my husband and laughing together over the new John Mulaney special on Netflix.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.