Albert Lea wrestling starts season with split record

Albert Lea wrestling got its long-awaited season off to a start Thursday night at a triangular in Winona.

The Tigers made quick work of the Winhawks, only dropping one match. However, it was tough sledding against the No. 5-ranked Class A team, losing to the GMLOS Bulldogs 49-22.

A majority of the wins against Winona came in the form of forfeits. Eighth graders Logan Davis, Nick Korman, Brody Ignaszewski, Triton Cox; sophomore Aivin Wasmoen; juniors Carter Harmdierks and Caleb Banks; and seniors Mike Huper, Caleb Talamantes and Trevor Ball all received forfeit wins.

Juniors Carter Miller and Cameron Davis both earned pinfall victories. Miller earned a fall in the first period of his match at 132 pounds, and Davis followed it up with a pin in the second period of his match at 138 pounds.

Sophomore Kadin Indrelie also won via a second-period fall at 182 pounds.

Junior Colin Madson was the lone Tiger to come up short in his match, falling victim to a first-period fall.

The Tigers got out to a hot start in the dual against the Bulldogs after freshman Michael Olson earned a pinfall at 106 pounds and Korman earned a 14-1 major decision at 113 pounds.

The Bulldogs then took three matches in a row to close the lead to 10-9.

Ignaszewski lost a close 4-0 decision at 120 pounds; Wasmoen also lost a decision at 126 pounds; and Miller lost a two-point decision at 132 pounds.

Davis put Albert Lea back on track with a second-period fall at 138 pounds, his second fall of the night.

Cox and Madson both lost their matches via pinfall at 145 and 152 pounds, respectively; and sophomore Luke Moller lost a 12-4 major decision that put the Bulldogs in the lead 25-16.

Talamantes picked up what would be the last victory of the night for the Tigers in a forfeit at 170 pounds.

Albert Lea dropped the final four matches of the night with Indrelie, Ball, Harmdierks and Banks all losing by pinfall.

Head coach Paul Durbahn was pleased with his team’s performance and said the future of the team wrestled well.

“The wrestlers battled tonight,” Durbahn said. “Nobody that watched would question their work ethic. The line-up we put out there (Thursday) was very young and they showed our program has a bright future. We faced off against a very experienced GMLOS team that started six seniors, and we will come away from this dual with a lot to build on.”

The Tigers move to 1-1 this season and will be back on the mat Friday on the road against Northfield and Owatonna.