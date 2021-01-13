expand
January 13, 2021

Albert Lea man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

By Staff Reports

Published 8:35 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an Albert Lea man early this morning after a short vehicle chase in a stolen vehicle. 

Brandon Johnson, 38, is facing charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. 

The Sheriff’s Office stated the chase started after a deputy attempted to stop a 1998 Honda Civic at 2:24 a.m. for driving with no lights near St. Peter Avenue and Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. 

The driver reportedly did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. 

The vehicle turned east on Southeast Marshall Street, south on Morningside Road and then east on Neale Street, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove through a barbed wire fence and got stuck in the snow, the Sheriff’s Office stated. The deputy, who was close behind, arrested Johnson without incident.

The vehicle was reportedly recently stolen from Virgil’s Tow & Travel in Albert Lea, and the business was not aware of the theft. 

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albert Lea Police Department, who is investigating the theft of the vehicle.

