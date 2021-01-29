Albert Lea boys’ swim team sets numerous season- best times

It was a big night for the Albert Lea boys’ swim and dive team Thursday, as eight Tigers set a total of 19 new season-best times in the meet against Mankato East.

Despite the numerous good times swam by many Tigers, it still wasn’t enough to overcome a tough Cougar team, 89-75.

In the first event, junior Jacob Malakowsky, sophomore Pacey Brekke, senior William Taylor and seventh grader Brent Dahl set a new season best in the 200-yard medley relay, coming in third with a time of 2:09.29.

William Taylor continued the successes by coming in first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.19. Dahl also competed in the event and swam a season-best time of 2:10.95.

Freshman Jacob Taylor followed with a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 3:10.61.

Sophomores Cannon Kermes and Lucas Evertt both swam new personal records in the 50-yard freestyle, with times of 28.33 and 29.03, respectively. Pacey Brekke swam in the event for the first time this season and came in fourth with a time of 27.68.

After a break in the action due to Albert Lea not having any divers on the roster, William Taylor kicked things back off by finishing as runner up in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.03.

Dahl swam in the 500-yard freestyle for the first time this season and came in third place with a time of 6:02.85.

The team of Malakowsky, Dahl, William Taylor and Pacey Brekke competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay and, yet again, set a new season-best time of 1:51.81.

The Tigers accomplished another first for the season in the last event of the night, fielding a team for the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of Charles Brekke, Joshua Everett, Lucas Everett and Jacob Taylor swam the starting benchmark for the season, 4:53.22.

The Tigers move to 1-3 as a team this season and will be back in the pool Thursday in a virtual meet against Rochester Century.