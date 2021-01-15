expand
Ad Spot

January 14, 2021

The National Weather Service states Albert Lea could receive 8 to 12 inches of snow in the storm tonight and Friday. Image courtesy National Weather Service

Albert Lea area in blizzard warning through Friday afternoon; I-90 closed west of Albert Lea

By Staff Reports

Published 6:34 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced westbound Interstate 90 will be closed west of Albert Lea at 10 p.m. Thursday and remain closed all night because of blizzard conditions and zero visibility.

East and westbound traffic remains open east of Albert Lea.

Freeborn County is now in a blizzard warning through Friday afternoon along with western and south central Minnesota as snow is falling and wind gusts are picking up across the area.

Snowfall ranging from 4 to 6 inches is expected in west central Minnesota, while 7 to 9 inches are expected in much of southern Minnesota. Winds could gust up to between 4o and 50 mph. The National Weather Service states Freeborn County could receive 8 to 12 inches of snow.

Gusty winds and snow will continue through Friday, though conditions should begin to improve Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Conditions could lead to difficult travel with areas of blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

The Weather Services advises people to restrict travel to emergencies only. If people must travel, they should have a winter survival kit with them.

The latest road conditions can be found here.

More News

Albert Lea area in blizzard warning through Friday afternoon; I-90 closed west of Albert Lea

‘The citizens of Albert Lea are smiling today’

Rodger F. Christenson

Bill introduced to increase penalty for those who attempt to kill police

News

Albert Lea area in blizzard warning through Friday afternoon; I-90 closed west of Albert Lea

News

‘The citizens of Albert Lea are smiling today’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill introduced to increase penalty for those who attempt to kill police

Education

Lake Mills dismissing early Thursday

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 35 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota health officials wait on feds for vaccine guidance

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

News

6 to 9 inches of snow expected

News

Albert Lea schools to go virtual Thursday because of expected inclement weather

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil legislative priorities

News

Hagedorn votes against impeachment

News

Trump impeached after Capitol riot; historic second charge

News

Weather Service issues winter storm watch ahead of snowstorm

News

Walz extends Minnesota’s coronavirus state of emergency

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 46 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

News

What to watch as House moves to impeach Trump for 2nd time

News

Public health director outlines vaccinations thus far

Health Updates

Minnesota launches new dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine data

Cops, Courts & Fires

FBI warns of possible ‘Boogaloo’ violence at Minnesota Capitol this weekend

News

New self-care training video created for senior workers

News

Greater Minnesota Partnership selects new director

Education

Mayo Clinic Health System scholarships offered to high school seniors