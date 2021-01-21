expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Albert E. Horrocks

By Submitted

Published 2:41 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

Albert Edward Horrocks, 93, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Senior Prairie Cottages in Albert Lea from cancer.

Albert E. Horrocks

Albert was born on January 20, 1927 in Hamilton, ON to Edward and Mary Jane (Roberts) Horrocks. He was raised in Hamilton, ON and lived there until 1950, when he married his first wife, Evelyn (Lafferty) Horrocks. They moved to the United States and lived in Maryland for a couple of years while he served in the Army. When he was discharged, they moved to MN and settled in Eagan, where they raised a family and had four children. He worked as an electrician and enjoyed volunteering at the Eagan Fire Department.

After his divorce and retirement, he met his second wife, Judith Ann (Kane) Horrocks and they were married in 1989. They eventually moved and settled in Clarks Grove, MN, where they lived for many years.

Albert enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lillian; son, Michael; and daughter, Susan; and wife, Judy.

He is survived by his daughter, Marcia (Horrocks) Marchan; son, Kevin Horrocks; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis at a later date.

More News

Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs in December with pandemic rules in place

Albert E. Horrocks

Janet A. Hope

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

Business

Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs in December with pandemic rules in place

Health Updates

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies request to delay cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State passes 6K COVID-19 deaths; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Learning to use technology

Business

Company selects Albert Lea for new cold storage facility

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fraudulent return and other reports

News

Are you putting garbage in the recycling bins?

News

Klobuchar: Democracy cannot be taken for granted

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Freeborn County

News

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

Health Updates

Minnesota reports all COVID-19 vaccine pilot program appointments filled for adults 65+ this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on Interstate 90 near Bricelyn

News

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

News

Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owatonna man accused of threatening police arrested on charge

News

Both faced with COVID-19, one care provider moves in with client

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Willmar man working in his garage is killed by a stray bullet

News

Trump wishes Biden luck in farewell video

News

U.S. virus death toll tops 400,000

News

Judge orders company to take 3M’s trademarks off N95 masks

News

Minnesota individual income tax filing season opens Feb. 12

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Active cases in Freeborn County lowering