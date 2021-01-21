Albert E. Horrocks

Albert Edward Horrocks, 93, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Senior Prairie Cottages in Albert Lea from cancer.

Albert was born on January 20, 1927 in Hamilton, ON to Edward and Mary Jane (Roberts) Horrocks. He was raised in Hamilton, ON and lived there until 1950, when he married his first wife, Evelyn (Lafferty) Horrocks. They moved to the United States and lived in Maryland for a couple of years while he served in the Army. When he was discharged, they moved to MN and settled in Eagan, where they raised a family and had four children. He worked as an electrician and enjoyed volunteering at the Eagan Fire Department.

After his divorce and retirement, he met his second wife, Judith Ann (Kane) Horrocks and they were married in 1989. They eventually moved and settled in Clarks Grove, MN, where they lived for many years.

Albert enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lillian; son, Michael; and daughter, Susan; and wife, Judy.

He is survived by his daughter, Marcia (Horrocks) Marchan; son, Kevin Horrocks; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis at a later date.