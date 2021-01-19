expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

Albert Lea sophomore Pacey Brekke swims the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday morning in a virtual meet against Faribault. Brekke came in second place with a time of 1:23.54. - Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

A.L. boys’ swim and dive picks up weekend win over Faribault

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The Albert Lea boys’ swim and  dive team took on Faribault Saturday morning in the first virtual meet of the season.

Despite only 10 swimmers on the roster for the Tigers, they still managed to pull out a win over the Falcons, 64-61.

The meet got off to a rough start for the Tigers when both of the 200-yard medley relay teams were disqualified for violations.

However, junior Jakob Malakowsky and sophomore Pacey Brekke got the Tigers on track by taking first and second place in the 200-yard freestyle, respectively. Malakowsky came in with a time of 2:19.69, and Brekke finished with a time of 2:30.19.

Seventh grader Brent Dahl came in second place of the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:16.95. – Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Seventh grader Brent Dahl kept the winning streak alive with a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:35.46. Sophomore Lucas Everett came in third place with a time of 3:24.68.

Next up was the 50-yard freestyle, in which sophomores Cannon Kermes, Charles Brekke and senior Joshua Everett came in second, third and fourth places, respectively. Kermes finished with a time of 29.25, Charles Brekke with a time of 30.53, and Joshua Everett with a time of 30.57.

The Tigers had no participants in the one-meter dive and 100-yard butterfly events, allowing the Falcons to retake the meet lead, 36-28.

Albert Lea narrowed the gap in the 100-yard freestyle when  Malakowsky, Joshua Everett and sophomore Luke Wangsness each scored team points in the event. Malakowsky came in first with a time of 1:04.47, Wangsness came in second with a time of 1:12.31 and Joshua Everett came in fifth with a time of 1:14.83.

The Tigers took the lead and never looked back in the next event, winning the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:57.18. The team was made up of Malakowsky, Pacey Brekke,   Dahl and Kermes.

Dahl and Kermes also swam in the next event — the 100-yard backstroke. Dahl came in second with a time of 1:16.95, and Kermes came in fourth with a time of 1:51.73.

With two events to go, the Tigers held on to a one-point lead. Pacey and Charles Brekke and Lucas Everett expanded that lead by taking second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke — Pacey Brekke with a time of 1:23.54, Charles Brekke with a time of 1:31.78, and Lucas Everett with a time of 1:36.44.

Albert Lea did not have a team in the 400-yard freestyle relay, but fortunately for the Tigers, both Faribault’s teams were disqualified in the event, securing the win for the Tigers.

Albert Lea is now 1-0 this season and were back in the pool Tuesday night against Red Wing. Look to the albertleatribune.com for results from that meet as they become available.

The Tigers’ next meet is scheduled for Thursday at home against Rochester Mayo.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Editorial: Do your part to keep the COVID-19 numbers down

My Point of View: Attempts to suppress free speech in society are appalling

Al Batt: We kitchen-tabled everything

Sarah Stultz: A sad day for journalists in the United States

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owatonna man accused of threatening police arrested on charge

News

Both faced with COVID-19, one care provider moves in with client

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Willmar man working in his garage is killed by a stray bullet

News

Trump wishes Biden luck in farewell video

News

U.S. virus death toll tops 400,000

News

Judge orders company to take 3M’s trademarks off N95 masks

News

Minnesota individual income tax filing season opens Feb. 12

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Active cases in Freeborn County lowering

Health Updates

Behind Capitol security lines, COVID-19 is still main topic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

News

Martin Luther King Jr. event speaker: Uncomfortable conversations needed

Health Updates

New pilot vaccination program expands those eligible for limited supply

News

850 MN guard members among soldiers securing inauguration

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New death reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Snowmobile, other items stolen and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pedestrian struck by car on I-35 near Clarks Grove

News

In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity

News

Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 24 new cases in Freeborn County; new deaths reported in area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hollandale teen injured in crash in Mower County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in area counties

Arts & Culture

Art Center kicks off annual All-Member Show

Health Updates

State expresses worry over high COVID positivity rate in county

Education

Administrator’s corner: Community Ed adapting in pandemic