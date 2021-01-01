expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

1 taken to hospital after crash and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:17 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

An Albert Lea woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon for a possible injury after a crash at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Fountain Street. 

Sandra Lee Utzka, 52, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. 

According to Albert Lea police, Sandra Utzka was a passenger in a 2007 Nissan Murano driven by Trevor Utzka, 26, of Glenville. 

Police stated Trevor Utzka was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection on Fountain Street and Bridge Avenue when he reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the car collided with a 2000 Lincoln Towncar, driven by Summer Beightol, 21, of Albert Lea, that was southbound on Bridge Avenue. 

 

Window shot out with BB gun

Police received a report at 10:07 a.m. Monday of a window the was reportedly shot out of a vehicle with a BB gun in a parking lot at 2004 E. Main St. A sled was also reportedly stolen the week prior. 

 

Tablet reported stolen

A tablet that belongs to the Albert Lea school district was reported taken at 5:20 p.m. Monday at 710 Jefferson Ave. 

 

Theft by check reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:16 a.m. Monday of theft by check at a rural Albert Lea address.

 

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested John Andrew Metcalf, 37, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11:08 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 770th Avenue and 260th Street in Albert Lea.

More News

1 taken to hospital after crash and other reports

2 teenagers arrested for alleged thefts

Maxine (Swenson) McDaniel

Minnesota case marks 1st detection of Brazil variant in US

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 teenagers arrested for alleged thefts

Health Updates

Minnesota case marks 1st detection of Brazil variant in US

News

Trump’s sway over GOP tested as impeachment heads to Senate

News

Northwood’s lumber-themed event center readies for use

Health Updates

Minnesota seniors get 24 hours to sign up for vaccine lottery

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota hospital admissions continue to increase

Health Updates

US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up

News

Walz to emphasize COVID-19 recovery in next 2-year budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Multiple attempted break-ins reported and other reports

Health Updates

Less than 5% of Minnesotans have received 1 vaccine dose

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1,196 new cases statewide; active cases in Freeborn County drop below 140

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 more plead guilty in fire at Minneapolis police station

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 21 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells woman injured in rollover on I-90

News

‘It’s just an unbelievable sport’

Health Updates

Mayo is ready to ramp up COVID vaccines

News

MnDOT tests I-35 snowplow activation of warning signs

News

Civil War symposium announced

Arts & Culture columns

This Week in History: Apartment complex fire kills one, injures others

News

Winter spirit at local nursing homes

News

Scholarship available to water quality certified farmers

Education

Halverson Elementary School Star Class

Education

Principal’s Corner: Birthday books: The gift of literacy for children