January 4, 2021

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:26 am Monday, January 4, 2021

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Julio Cesar Mendez, 26, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a vehicle was reported in the ditch at 7:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 34 and 205th Street.

1 arrested for theft, warrant
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Joshua William Clark, 45, for felony theft and a Faribault County warrant after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 11:01 p.m. Friday at 86974 Freeborn County Road 46.

Thefts reported
Hog barns were reported broken into and a heater missing at 2:46 p.m. Friday at 18876 850th Ave. in Hayward. The incident reportedly happened between 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
About 200 gallons of gas were reported taken at 2:29 p.m. Saturday at 78693 Freeborn County Road 46. The theft reportedly happened sometime during the night.
An Arctic Cat four wheeler and snowmobile were reported stolen at 11:24 p.m. Saturday at 26749 760th Ave., Clarks Grove.
Jewelry was reported stolen at 1:24 p.m. Friday at 213 S. First Ave.

Burglary reported
Police received a report of a burglary at 12:26 p.m. Friday at 607 Oak Lane.

Windows broken out
Windows were reported broken out of a vehicle at 11:31 p.m. Friday at 106 McArthur Drive.

1 arrested for motor vehicle theft
Police arrested Bryan Nickolaus Bell, 18, for motor vehicle theft after receiving a report of a missing vehicle at 2:39 a.m. Saturday at 923 Jefferson Ave.

Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:03 a.m. Saturday at 817 North Shore Ave.

Gas drive-offs reported
A gas drive-off was reported at 10:17 a.m. Saturday at 906 W. Front St.
A gas drive-off was reported at 11:34 a.m. Sunday at 2717 Bridge Ave.

Stolen snowmobile recovered
A stolen snowmobile was reported recovered at 12:25 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Second Street and James Avenue.

1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested David James Hockinson, 33, for domestic assault at 11:28 p.m. Sunday at 602 Water St.

