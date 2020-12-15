expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

Workers descend on northern Minnesota to build oil pipeline

By Associated Press

Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

PALISADE — More than 4,000 workers are expected in northern Minnesota over the next couple weeks to build the contentious Line 3 oil pipeline replacement.

Opponents of the pipeline have escalated their efforts to block construction, while local law enforcement is focused on keeping the peace.

Construction has ramped up quickly on Line 3 since Enbridge Energy received its final state and federal permits late last month. So too have the protests of activists determined to stop work on the pipeline, at least until legal challenges can be heard in court, Minnesota Public Radio News reports.

In Aitkin County, just north of the tiny town of Palisade, construction workers are clearing a wide path through the forest near the Mississippi River to make way for the new pipeline.

Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida said he respects the passion that both sides bring to the project.

“We want the people here to be safe. We want the people to be heard, we want to support their First Amendment (rights), we want to support their freedom of speech, we want to support all that,” Guida said.

Line 3 begins in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota on its way to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The replacement segments in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin are already complete, leaving only the 337-mile (542-kilometer) stretch in Minnesota.

More News

Let the birding begin

5 things to do this week

20 applicants selected to interview for University of Minnesota Board of Regents

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota election process on solid ground

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Let the birding begin

News

5 things to do this week

Education

20 applicants selected to interview for University of Minnesota Board of Regents

News

Golden K Kiwanians ring bell

News

Hartland Township supervisor retires

News

Mrs. Gerry’s donates to music classroom effort in North St. Paul

News

This Week in History: Hog cholera quarantine in place 50 years ago

Health Updates

Common COVID-19 vaccine myths debunked

Health Updates

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy restores hearing for resident

Business

Local business owner completes OSHA training

News

County board approves a 2.4% levy increase for ’21

News

Donor pledges to match funds raised by Salvation Army

News

Workers descend on northern Minnesota to build oil pipeline

News

Minnesota will continue emerald ash borer regulations

Health Updates

MNsure open enrollment period drawing to a close for the year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Sheriff to appeal 2021 salary

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

Health Updates

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: One dead, one severely injured after stabbing incident in Austin

Business

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Person hit by vehicle and other reports

News

City approves 2.87% total levy increase

News

Watershed district approves budgets, levies for 2021

Elections & Campaigns

Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory