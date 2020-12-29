expand
December 29, 2020

Winnefred “Winnie” (Ploeg) Meelker

Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

On Sunday 20, 2020 Winifred (Winnie) (Vanderploeg) Meelker passed away at the age of 99 at Our House Senior Living Center. Winnie was born Jan 18, 1921 in Bole Montana. In 1925 her family moved to Minnesota. She married Gerrit Meelker in 1940 and began farming in Hollandale Minnesota, where she raised her son Gary.

Winnie was an avid gardener and enjoyed crafting and sewing. She was known for her compassionate spirit, often helping anyone in need. She regularly attended the Hollandale Christian Reformed Church. She was a strong woman of faith.

Winnie was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Marie (Middel) Vanderploeg, sister Sadie Deboer, brother Cornie Vanderploeg, sister Jeanette Van De Brake, brother Ray Vanderploeg and brother Pete Vanderploeg.

Winnie is survived by her son Gary Meelker, daughter in law Jane Meelker, two grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Due to Covid, funeral services will be held at a later date.

