Windows damaged and other reports

A window was reported damaged at 1:05 p.m. Saturday at 224 Clark St.

Damage was reported to a window at 3:08 p.m. Saturday at 123 E. Clark St. The damage reportedly occurred between 2 and 8 p.m. Thursday.

2 arrested on warrants

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Philip Anderson, 23, on a Hennepin County warrant at 12:09 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Dacia Jean Clark, 19, on a Mower County warrant after a traffic stop at 7:56 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Broadway and East Second Street.

1 cited for fleeing on foot

Deputies cited Joseph Nathaniel Peterson, 20, for fleeing on foot, possession of drug paraphernalia and an equipment violation after a traffic stop at 1:42 a.m. Sunday at 74993 255th St., Clarks Grove.

Internet fraud reported

Police received a report of internet fraud at 10:25 a.m. Friday on State Street in Albert Lea.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:28 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

License plates stolen, recovered

Police received a report at 6:13 p.m. Saturday of stolen license plates at 1015 James Ave. The plates were later found on a stolen Trailblazer from Wells that was located at 1700 Eberhart.

1 injured in crash

Derrick Dewayne Edwards, 36, was transported to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea after a vehicle reportedly went off the road at 8:16 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sorensen Road and Hammer Road. Edwards was expected to be cited for second-degree driving while intoxicated and open container violation.

Theft reported

An inflatable Christmas snowman was reported stolen at 11:54 p.m. Saturday at 319 E. Eighth St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 4:43 p.m. Sunday at 1550 Blake Ave.